News: Prime Kilmarnock, Va. Retail Space Up for Bid August 29 as Local Chef Retires After Over 20 Years of Service | CitizenWire

Owner of Main Street's 'Carried Away Cuisine' Carries Herself Off to France for Retirement, Directs Sale of Real Estate and Equipment

KILMARNOCK, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- In the riverine coastal community of Kilmarnock, Jackie Brown is a fixture, known as the head chef and shop proprietor of the Main Street establishment, "Carried Away Cuisine" kitchen and shoppe. What she's known for are her glass cases filled with delectable delights, according to auction firm Tranzon Key, whom Ms. Brown has hired to sell the real estate, kitchen equipment, furniture, and equipment as a package.



For over 20 years, in the combined space of two vintage storefronts, she -- along with sous chef sister Nancy -- feeds, caters, and supplies gourmet olive oils to locals and guests. Now, the sun is coming up over a new horizon in her life. "I'm not getting any younger, and my dream is to live in France!" said Ms. Brown. A woman of action, Jackie found a picturesque old home abroad and will own it come September.



As a huge Kilmarnock advocate, Jackie has actively participated in town civic affairs during her time there and has seen the historic town blossom with revitalization, with a new town-square gathering space, park and amphitheater, attractive streetlamps, and sidewalks. Main Street is the center of retail activity, and surveying it evokes feelings of idyllic enchantment amongst many.



The well-maintained, double-entry storefront that houses "Carried Away Cuisine" charms with vintage, art deco, patterned-tin ceilings, black and white checkerboard flooring, dry goods shelves, and cozy conversation niches.



The 2,500+/- sq. ft. building at 10 N. Main Street is a prime location for retail, restaurant, deli, coffee shop or the business of your choosing. Kitchen fixtures and equipment, as well as shoppe furnishings, sell with the real estate.



Online bidding ends August 29, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET.



Appointments are being accepted for an August 22, 2023 tour of the kitchen and prep areas.



For more information about the auction, visit Tranzon's auction listing: https://www.tranzon.com/fx2042



Learn about Kilmarnock in Lancaster County, VA: https://www.kilmarnockva.com/



About Tranzon:



In 2000, a group of real estate auctioneers banded together to create Tranzon, LLC, a nationwide network that revolutionized the way real estate professionals bring buyers and sellers together. Today, the Tranzon team features some of the most experienced real estate, marketing, and auction professionals in the business. Using Tranzon's Market-Making System(tm), a proven methodology for the accelerated sale of property, the company has conducted tens of thousands of successful commercial and residential auctions for clients including financial institutions, trusts, guardians, estates, and private individuals. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated. Tranzon Key, VAAF 423.

Learn More: https://www.tranzon.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.