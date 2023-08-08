News: San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier Welcomes 2023-2024 Cohort | CitizenWire

The international organization of women leaders for excellence in the food, fine beverage, and hospitality industries inducts a record 18 new members to the SF chapter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI-SF) will induct 18 members from the 2023-2024 nomination period, bringing total membership for the chapter to nearly 150. The inductees come from a broad range of professions including chefs, winemakers, wine writers, educators, publicists, and photographers, adding depth and breadth to the organization's demographics and strengthening its foundation of leadership, education, and philanthropy for future generations of women in the food, fine beverage, and hospitality industries.



Prospective members are nominated by existing LDEI-SF chapter members or through a self-nomination process, whereby candidates may apply directly to the organization. To be considered, members must have at least five years of professional experience in their field and be committed to and involved in community service.



"We continue to see positive impact from the self-nomination option since its introduction last year; we are thrilled to see our thriving membership diversify and expand with this more equitable process," said Pamela Mazzola, President of LDEI-SF. "A warm welcome to our new Dames-individuals who already made significant contributions to their respective communities and industries and will bring tremendous talent and insights to our organization."



Dames of the LDEI-SF uphold the Les Dames d'Escoffier's mission, vision, and fundamental values through sharing knowledge, cultivating and celebrating professional diversity within the membership, and providing leadership, educational opportunities, and philanthropic events for the community at large.



The 18 new members, who will be inducted at a private chapter event in the Bay Area in September 2023, include:



* Adahalia Cole, Food and Beverage Photographer and Food Writer, Adahalia Cole Photography



* Alison Negrin, Professional Chef and Chef Consultant, Chefs for Seniors



* Andrea Lawson Gray, Founder, Private Chefs of the SF Bay Area and Executive Chef, Tres Señoritas Gourmet



* Carissa Crader, Executive Chef/Culinary Operations, Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa



* Christine Farren, Executive Director, Foodwise Community



* Elizabeth Binder, Executive Chef, Hand-Crafted Catering



* Emily Hansen, Chef Emily Hansen, Private Chef



* Iris Rowlee, Beverage Director, Octavia and Frances Restaurants



* Jodi Liano, Founder, San Francisco Cooking School



* Juliana Colangelo, Vice President, Colangelo & Partners



* Karen MacNeil, President, Karen MacNeil & Company, Author of The Wine Bible



* Kristen Loken, Photographer and Author, Food People (Are the Best People)



* Laurie Mackenzie, Chef Instructor, City College of San Francisco



* Lee Ann Frahm Izzo, Director of Recruitment and Training, Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group



* Maria Hunt, Freelance Journalist, Author, Senior Copywriter, MH Media



* Meghan Zobeck, Winemaker and Winemaker/Owner, Burgess Cellars and M Zobeck Wines



* Melissa Smith, Founder, Enotrias and Former Pastry Chef, Wine Spectator Greystone Restaurant



* Theodora Lee, Owner/Vintner of Theopolis Vineyards



These inductees join a distinguished membership of women leaders that reflects the multifaceted fields of contemporary gastronomy and hospitality.



For questions regarding membership, please get in touch with LDEI-SF Membership Chair Frankie Whitman at frankiewhitman@gmail.com.



About Les Dames d'Escoffier International



LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, beverage, and hospitality fields. To do this, 2,500 members in 43 chapters worldwide provide leadership, educational opportunities, and philanthropy within their communities. For more information, visit LDEI.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @lesdamesintl, and LinkedIn.



About Les Dames d'Escoffier International - San Francisco Chapter



In 1989, nineteen powerhouse women in the culinary world founded the San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International to bring the mission of LDEI to Northern California. The membership includes restaurateurs, professional chefs, bakers, caterers, cookbook authors, food journalists, farmers, food retailers, event planners, winemakers, wine industry professionals, food publicists, culinary educators, and hospitality executives. More information on the San Francisco chapter of LDEI can be accessed at https://lesdamessf.org/.



Follow our chapter activities on Instagram @lesdamessf and Facebook.



Learn More: https://lesdamessf.org/

