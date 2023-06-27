News: MAGLITE, the PEDESTRIAN SAFETY INSTITUTE and new partners TO PROMOTE TRAFFIC AND PEDESTRIAN SAFETY DURING National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month | CitizenWire

Pedestrian Deaths Continue to Increase Unabated Year After Year - A Pedestrian is Killed Every 75 Minutes in the U.S. (GHSA)

ONTARIO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Maglite® brand partners up with the Pedestrian Safety Institute (PSI) to support traffic and pedestrian safety during the deadliest month of the year, July. According to the PSI, July has the highest rate of traffic-related fatalities. The days surrounding July 4th are particularly dangerous and are routinely referred to as the deadliest driving days of the year.



Drivers in the United States struck and killed 3,434 people in the first half of 2022 - up 5%, or 168 more deaths, from the same period the year before, according to analysis from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).



Darkness and low visibility play a significant role in pedestrian deaths. In fact, more than 70 percent of fatalities happen in low-light conditions, particularly at night. In addition to the Pedestrian Safety Institute, Maglite is proud to have the American Paramedic Association, Citizens Behind the Badge, the U.S. Deputy Sheriffs Association, the lead economist of the Drucker School, Jay Prag, America's Criminologist Dr. Currie Myers, and legal scholar John Tulac joining in this mission to illuminate the dangers facing pedestrians and solutions.



National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month was created by the Pedestrian Safety Institute with the goal of educating and urging drivers to use caution while driving during this time of year.



"There are simple ways to reduce the number of deaths due to pedestrian traffic accidents - carry a bright flashlight, wear reflective clothing and be cautious, especially around fast-moving traffic," said Tony Maglica, founder and CEO of Mag Instrument, Inc., manufacturer of the Maglite® Flashlight.



Other facts and Safety Tips are available in the attached materials (link below) and at: https://maglite.com/collections/national-roadside-safety-awareness.



Info sheet (PDF): https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0089/1764/7423/files/PSI_Flyer.pdf?v=1687543185



Learn More: https://maglite.com/

