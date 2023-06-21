News: BioAustinCTX Adds Hilary Graham, PhD, to the Board of Directors | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- BioAustinCTX, Central Texas' Life Science industry organization, announced today the appointment of Hilary Graham, PhD to its Board of Directors. Hilary has studied and worked in the Central Texas life science ecosystem since 2005. She is a storyteller and commercial strategist with a growth mindset specializing in the molecular diagnostics and life sciences markets. Connecting people is her passion.



"Expanding the board with diverse members that represent the biotech community in Central Texas is our present focus with the planned appointment of three to five additional board members by year-end," said Scott Collins, Board of Directors President. "We're excited to have Hilary join us as she brings marketing expertise rooted in customer centricity and a wealth of connections from her 18 years in the Austin and Life Science Reagents/Diagnostic communities."



Hilary leads Marketing for the Molecular Diagnostics Division of Bio-Techne, which includes the Asuragen, Exosome Diagnostics, Armored Molecular Controls, and Companion Diagnostics franchises. In this divisional leadership role, she's responsible for portfolio strategy, product management, and content marketing. Previously to Bio-Techne, Hilary led marketing and application science for the xMAP multiplexing franchise at Luminex and was leading the launch of the INTELLIFLEX system upon departure. Before joining Luminex, Hilary worked in a variety of commercial and technical communications roles at Syneos Health and UT MD Anderson Cancer Center.



"I remember going to BioAustin events early in my graduate training at UT Austin and I'm delighted to come full circle from an event attendee to a member of the BioAustinCTX board," said Hilary Graham. "I look forward to driving enhanced strategic value for the community at large as well as establishing a forum for commercial professionals living in Austin to connect via the establishment of special interest groups focused on marketing and sales as pilots with additional professional disciplines to follow."



About BioAustinCTX:



BioAustinCTX is a nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas focused on advancing the life science industry in the Central Texas Region. Visit BioAustinCTX for more information https://bioaustinctx.com, email: operations@bioaustinctx.com

