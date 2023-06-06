News: HitPaw Launches its AI Series Products Promotion 2023 and Prepares Great Gifts for You | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Along with the beginning of June, HitPaw launches the AI Products Promotion named "All From AI|Not Only For AI." It indicates that HitPaw has made the AI to be not just AI, but AI technology that can be applied to specific scenarios, such as enhance video/image quality, remove objects, etc using AI technology.



Moreover, HitPaw has prepared amazing gifts for participants, including Amazon E-Gift Cards, Free License Codes, Best Discount and Coupon Codes!



100% To Win The Gift



By choosing, clicking and removing the removable objects from the photo with AI technology, enter your valid email address, you can now unpack your gift!



All participants will have 1 chance for the lottery event, and can get 1 Extra chance to participate by sharing the event page to Twitter/Facebook. The event will be valid until June 20, 2023.



Participants will have chances winning Amazon E-Gift Cards, Free License Codes, Best Discount and Coupon Codes!



Best Discount For AI Products



All the AI products are now having up to 30% discount! You could now buy:



* HitPaw Photo Enhancer at $55.99/Year for Win & Mac Version



* HitPaw Video Enhancer at $69.99/Year for Win & $76.99/Year for Mac



* HitPaw Photo Object Remover at $18.19/Year for Win & $20.99/Year for Mac



* HitPaw Video Object Remover at $41.99/Year for Win



* HitPaw Watermark Remover at $7.99/Year for Win & $15.99/Year for Mac



Save Up To 40% With HitPaw



Along with the lottery and single-item discount, HitPaw also offers the best deal for product bundles this time.



You can enjoy up to 40% discounts of pairwise combinations of different AI products. Check the event page yourself and discover them!



Biggest Surprise



With the Unprecedented offer, you can get a 5-in-1 Family Set of the HitPaw AI Products! (4-in-1 with Mac version)



With only $149.99 for Mac and $169.99 for Windows, you can enjoy the AI services and free upgrade within one year.



How to participate:



For more information or to participate in this event, please visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html



About HitPaw:



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in multi-media solutions such as video/photo editing, video/photo enhancing, screen recording, watermark removing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit:



https://www.hitpaw.com/



https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html



Our Social Media:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA



TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hitpaw



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HitPawofficial



Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HitPawofficial/



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.