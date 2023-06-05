News: Abigail Erickson-Torres Announces Departure as Chief Executive Officer of Bryan’s House | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Abigail Erickson-Torres is moving on from her role as Chief Executive Officer of Bryan's House, the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting at-risk children with special needs in North Texas. After eight remarkable years leading the organization, Erickson-Torres' tenure will conclude on June 2, 2023. Bryan's House executives anticipate a smooth transition with little to no impact on the families they serve.



As Bryan's House embarks on its search for a new CEO, a committee led by global business leader David Wagner, incoming Board Chair Keith Mankin MD, and other key members will explore the organization's future direction. This effort will focus on executing the nonprofit's innovative Strategic Plan and building capacity for sustainable growth.



Reflecting on Erickson-Torres' time with Bryan's House, Board Chair Nicole Blythe expressed gratitude for her unwavering dedication and service. "Throughout her eight-year tenure, Abigail has been instrumental in fulfilling our mission, enhancing visibility, sustaining operations, improving quality, and expanding the agency to better serve children and families with excellence. As she transitions to a new role in the community, we will undoubtedly miss her leadership and wish her the best in her future endeavors."



About Bryan's House



Bryan's House offers children with special needs and their families with trusted reliable case management, educational, therapeutic, and medically supported care. In a world where children with special needs face limited options in life, Bryan’s House is the only organization that empowers their families by removing barriers to care in order to serve these children through education, health, advocacy and social services because we believe that every child has a right to thrive, no matter what.



Current Programs:



* The West Dallas campus has a unique Child Development Center catering to children aged 0-5 for daily care and 0-14 for seasonal camps. The campus features an integrated, accessible, and inclusive model of care with programs such as the Stefanie Held Community Library tailored for families with children with special needs, four therapy rooms, and community meeting spaces. In addition to their own inclusive classroom model - there are three distinctive spaces that are operated in partnership and designated as a DISD Pre-K partner site.



* The Trigger's Toy's Therapy Program collaborates with the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD). Bryan's House hosts twenty therapy interns in a lab school environment each semester, furthering pathways to inclusion and early intervention for deserving children on campus.



* Beyond the West Dallas campus, offsite programs extend to seven counties across North Texas, serving families and children aged 0-21 in their homes or shelters. These programs offer intensive social work, family support, and homelessness prevention services.



