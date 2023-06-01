News: Barnett Vineyards Celebrates their 40th Anniversary | CitizenWire

Announces a Charitable Donation Program Benefiting the St. Helena Fire Department

SPRING MOUNTAIN, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In honor of its 40th anniversary this year, Barnett Vineyards, known for its highly regarded Spring Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon wines, has announced a donation program for the St. Helena Fire Department in recognition of the tremendous efforts made by the local fire department in responding to the devastating 2020 fires.



The donation is part of the winery's commitment to supporting the local fire department and community that helped to save many of the Spring Mountain properties that were in harm's way of the fire. The 2020 fires caused widespread destruction and displaced many families and businesses in Napa Valley and greater northern California.



In recognition of the efforts of the firefighters, Hal and Fiona Barnett, founders and proprietors of Barnett Vineyards, are donating a percentage of the sales of the 2021 vintage of Cabernet Franc wine sales to the St. Helena Fire Department. The funds will be used to support the firehouse's ongoing efforts to keep the community safe and to help firefighters obtain the equipment and training they need to respond to future emergencies.



"We are deeply grateful to the firefighters who worked tirelessly to protect our community during the 2020 fires," said Hal Barnett "We believe that supporting the local community is an essential part of our business and are committed to doing our part to make sure that everyone thrives after enduring such a hardship. We celebrate 40 years of our family winery this year, and we have had great opportunities and challenges along the way. This is our way of expressing gratitude for first responders and their selfless efforts."



The donation is part of the winery's ongoing commitment to supporting the local community. In addition to this donation, Barnett Vineyards has participated in numerous community events and supported many local charitable organizations. Fiona Barnett is active board member with Larkin Street Youth, a non-profit in San Francisco that helps to keep young people off the streets by providing healthcare, housing, employment and education services.



About Barnett Vineyards:



Barnett Vineyards was founded in 1983 by Hal and Fiona Barnett and today, the family-owned winery celebrates 40 years in the Spring Mountain American Viticultural District (AVA). The Barnetts had a vision, took a risk and planted a vineyard on a series of hand-tilled terraces, slopes, forests and winding roads. Now, four decades later, the Barnetts continue their dream, living on the estate where the wines are grown and made. The rocky, volcanic soil on the Barnett estate, high elevation as well as steep hillside conditions, produces fruit of great intensity as well as complexity. Winemaker and General Manager, David Tate has worked alongside the Barnetts since 2007 and has helped to evolve production to between 7,000 and 8,000 cases while maintaining quality and the artisanal winemaking that has made these award-winning wines so in demand.



The founding of Barnett Vineyards on Spring Mountain is a story of a family that for 40 years has put its blood, sweat and tears into a place, with the enduring expectation that every day they endeavor to make it better. They love where they live, and they love what they do.



For more information on the winery, its wine and its owners, and to purchase wine, please visit https://www.barnettvineyards.com/ or visit @barnettvineyards on Instagram.



For information, interviews, and images, please contact Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET of Charles Communications Associates at 415-730-0064 or kcharles@charlescomm.com.



Learn More: https://www.barnettvineyards.com/

