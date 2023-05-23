News: Sedona Lago Gardens, a new Community Empowering Neurodiversity, launches an innovative Free Summer Webinar Series Exploring ‘Relationships on the Spectrum,’ ‘Independent Living Life Skills,’ and ‘Launching Careers’ | CitizenWire

SEDONA, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Sedona Lago Gardens is excited to announce the opening of a new residential community for young adults with neurodiversity, like autism. Sedona Lago will showcase their innovative approach in a free Summer webinar series exploring "Relationships on the Spectrum," "Independent Living Life Skills," and "Launching Careers."



Opening in July of 2023, the village-like community offers a customized "Pathways to Independence" program with curriculums in four targeted domains: Independent Living, Social Awareness and Achievement, Vocational Skills and Management, and Personal Health and Wellness.



"Our community offers unprecedented opportunities for self-directed neurodivergent young adults to polish their skills, pursue their dreams, and become more independent," said Gary Wagner, Founder and President of Sedona Lago Gardens.



The free Summer webinar series will cover three topics: "Relationships on the Spectrum," "Independent Living Life Skills," and "Launching Careers." Each 60-minute webinar will include a brief introduction to Sedona Lago Gardens, a 20-minute presentation-style discussion, followed by an interactive Q&A.



"We are excited to offer a fun, educational, and interactive webinar series," shares Life Coach Erin Boisrond.



The webinar series will be held on June 16, June 30, and July 7 from 11 a.m. to noon MDT. For more information and to register, visit https://sedonalago.org/ or call 928-325-8400.



Research shows that neurodiversity, such as autism, is extensively linked to deficits in executive functioning skills. Sedona Lago selects 11 executive functioning domains (task initiation, attention, working memory, time management, organization, planning, flexibility, perseverance, processing, emotional regulation, and impulse control) to target deficits and increase individual productivity. These skills are embedded in the fully customized curriculum. They will also be woven into the webinar discussions.



"Young adults with neurodiversity face unique challenges often coupled with anxiety related to the demand to perform both at the high school and postsecondary levels. Increased academic, social, and personal challenges frequently develop in the mid to late teen years, making it difficult for adults with neurodiversity like autism to find independent success and feel confident in their skill set," added Boisrond. "This is why it is so important for us to customize programs and experiences for each individual."



The Pathways to Independence program is also available to individuals living in the Verde Valley area. It utilizes an evidence-based curriculum and individually customized programming developed by professionals as part of the psychological and educational assessment process.



About Sedona Lago Gardens:



Sedona Lago Gardens and the Pathways to Independence Program offer a pioneering approach for self-directed young adults with neurodiversity, including ADHD, autism, fetal alcohol syndrome, cognitive challenges, or other neurodivergent capabilities. Their highly focused, one-on-one coaching is based on the stated life goals of each resident and integrated with the rest of the community and work life. They are a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit community and an affiliate of Rainbow Acres.



For more information, visit: https://sedonalago.org/



Learn More: https://sedonalago.org/

