News: Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO of Thinkzilla, Joins over 2,400 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace | CitizenWire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Thinkzilla Consulting has joined the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of more than 2,400 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Dr. Velma Trayham is committing herself and Thinkzilla to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.



By signing on to this commitment, Thinkzilla pledges to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of over 2,400 signatories have already shared more than 1,900 best-known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com.



"As someone who works with public and private organizations daily, building programs that support underrepresented communities and increasing capacity in Supplier Diversity for dozens of organizations, I am incredibly proud of the impact our organization has made to advance diverse perspectives and look forward to expanding this mission even further," said Dr. Trayham.



Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community but also drives innovation and creativity. A study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.



In addIn addition to serving as the CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group for the past ten years, Dr. Trayham founded the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nonprofit organization that provides entrepreneurial training, and technical assistance, for underrepresented minority entrepreneurs. The organization has helped more than 8,000 women.



The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ was formed by CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble and PwC. The coalition represents over 21 million employees globally from companies of various sizes and industries.



About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™



CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,400 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known-and unsuccessful-actions can be shared across organizations.



Learn more at https://www.ceoaction.com/ and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.



About Thinkzilla Consulting Group



Thinkzilla Consulting Group is the fastest-growing DE&I Consulting and program management firm with offices in Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and Scottsdale, AZ specializing in Supplier Diversity Infrastructure, Brand Development, Community engagement & minority business development. Making brands more relevant, Thinkzilla builds meaningful connections between brands and consumers. More information or to schedule a consultation: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/



Learn More: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

