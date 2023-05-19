News: Power Choice Texas encourages Texans to shop for a better Texas Electricity Rate, before the Summer Heat Season | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast and ERCOT's record peak summer power use predictions are a recipe for higher electricity bills this summer. For that reason, Power Choice Texas (PowerChoiceTexas.org) encourages Texans to shop for a better Texas Electricity Rate before the summer cooling season starts.



NOAA's 6 month weather forecast for Texas indicates a high probability of a warmer than average summer. As a result, the Texas Grid Operator, ERCOT, predicts record summer electricity usage. Both these factors mean Texas residents will likely run their AC systems longer to keep cool, resulting in higher-than-normal Texas electricity bills.



But there's some good news. Natural gas prices have dropped from record highs, cutting fuel costs to Texas generators. That means this spring is the perfect time to lock in a cheap electricity rate.



While electricity choice and increased control of your energy supplier is a good thing, the abundance of options can make it overwhelming. There are currently over 1,000 plans available from over 50 active electricity providers available in Texas. And each plan comes with different terms, rates, and promotions. If you are not well-versed in the Texas Electricity market, all these options may confuse you into choosing the wrong plan. And that could cost you serious money, especially during the summer heat.



But now, everything you need to shop for Texas electricity companies can all be found on one site. PowerChoiceTexas.org provides side by side comparisons of providers, as well as their plans and rates. Our team is continuously monitoring the market to find plans with the best rates, which they then showcase right at the top of the page in the Preferred Section.



Plus, the site provides Texas shoppers additional resources that include Credit Score, EFL (Energy Facts Label), Usage and Utility Fees, Texas Solar, and Green Energy Buyers' Guides. With extreme summer heat likely, these resources can really help Texas residents use their power to choose the best Electricity rate.



Learn more at: https://www.powerchoicetexas.org/



Learn More: https://www.powerchoicetexas.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.