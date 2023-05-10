News: TravelInsurance.com is Celebrating 10 Years of Providing Valuable Travel Insurance Coverage to Millions of Travelers Worldwide | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- TravelInsurance.com, the fastest growing independent travel insurance comparison platform, is proud to announce that May 2023 marks 10 years of providing travelers around the world with personalized trip protection. Co-Founders, Drew Sharma and Stan Sandberg, launched TravelInsurance.com in 2013 to provide consumers with an easy and transparent self-service travel insurance online shopping experience.



Since its founding in 2013, the company has helped millions of travelers protect more than $3 billion of trip costs with its comprehensive travel insurance offerings, providing financial protection for unforeseen events that can disrupt travel plans.



"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and to have been able to help so many travelers over the years," said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. "Travel can be unpredictable, and having the right insurance coverage can make all the difference in ensuring a worry-free trip."



In the past decade, TravelInsurance.com has become a trusted name in the travel insurance industry, offering a wide range of plans to meet the needs of travelers of all types. Whether someone is traveling for business or pleasure, domestically or internationally, TravelInsurance.com has a plan that can provide peace of mind and financial protection in the event of trip cancellations and interruptions, lost luggage, medical emergencies, and more.



"We are fortunate to work with such strong global insurance partners, and are grateful to our loyal customers without whom we would not be celebrating our 10-year anniversary," Sandberg added. "We remain committed to providing the best possible coverage options and we look forward to continuing to serve travelers for many years to come."



To learn more about TravelInsurance.com and its range of travel insurance options, visit https://www.travelinsurance.com/.



About TravelInsurance.com



TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the complicated world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy trip insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, TravelInsurance.com is owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings, LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the TravelInsurance.com website, with policies sent by email within minutes.



