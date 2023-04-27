News: Laboratory Supply Distributors Corp. Launches New Chromatography Consumables Website and Brand | CitizenWire

VINELAND, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Laboratory Supply Distributors Corp. is excited to announce that it's launched a new brand - ChromOne. This new brand has an expanded chromatography consumable products line, website and logo too.



The new ChromOne website is user-friendly and offers the ultimate customer experience with improved navigation and functionality. The full product line is easy to access and well-organized.



"Our products deliver reliable performance while expediting and simplifying the analysis process," Clifton Hitchner, vice president, Laboratory Supply Distributors Corp., says. "We hope this new brand will provide customers with even greater access to the chromatography consumable products they need."



Some of its quality products include: chromatography vials, closures, septa, and inserts, HPLC and GC autosampler vials, HPLC and GC vials, caps and high-performance liquid chromatography products.



And as part of Laboratory Supply Distributor Corp.'s commitment to creating a positive customer experience, ChromOne has a ChromOne Rewards Program where customers receive volume discounts ranging from five to 15 percent.



About Laboratory Supply Distributors Corp.:



For more than 20 years Laboratory Supply Distributors Corp. has supplied chromatography and analytical products and instruments to the analytical, pharmaceutical, research and academic communities. Its product offerings include: glass and plastic vials, closures, and septa, laboratory filtration products, microplates and reservoirs, sample preparation products, environmental sample containers, nitrogen blowdown evaporators, laboratory instruments and more.



View the new ChromOne(R) website: https://chromone.com/.



Learn More: https://lsdc.com/

