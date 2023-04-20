News: Introducing United States of Ink’s Revolutionary Tattoo Numbing Cream: Enjoy a painless tattoo experience like never before! | CitizenWire

Celebrate Your Love for Tattoos with Our Game-Changing Numbing Cream, Launching on May 15, 2023

LA MESA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- United States of Ink, a trailblazer in tattoo care, is pleased to announce the launch of its revolutionary premium numbing cream on May 15, 2023. This proudly American product embodies the spirit of freedom, allowing tattoo lovers across the country to boldly embrace ink without fear of pain.



United States of Ink Premium Numbing Cream is aimed at brave people who want to express their patriotism in ink, people looking for a more comfortable tattoo experience, and people undergoing skin treatments. It takes effect in just 20 minutes and provides up to 2 hours of paralyzing power. Our water-based, non-greasy formula is packed with 4% lidocaine and anti-inflammatory compounds and is suitable for a wide range of skin treatments and skin conditions. Our products are made in the USA and backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



Steve Topper, CEO of United States Of Ink, says, "We're extremely proud to bring this revolutionary numbing cream to our fellow Americans. Our goal is to empower individuals to pursue their passion for tattoos without being held back by pain. As an American company, we are proud to contribute to the growth of the tattoo industry and provide solutions that reflect the American spirit."



Don't pass up this once-in-a-lifetime chance to indulge your passion for tattoos and skin treatments with the United States of Ink Premium Numbing Cream.



Mark May 15, 2023, as the much-anticipated debut date, and prepare to alter your tattoo experience with unbeatable comfort and ease.



For more information or to join the waitlist, please visit https://prodigymediausa.wixsite.com/united-states-of-ink. For further information, please contact (619) 567-2434 or info@unitedstatesofink.com.



About United States of Ink:



United States of Ink is a pioneering supplier of tattoo care products, proudly offering quality American-made products that enhance the comfort and enjoyment of your tattoo experience. With a focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, United States Of Ink is committed to providing solutions to tattoo enthusiasts across the country.



Learn more at: https://prodigymediausa.wixsite.com/united-states-of-ink



