News: Strategic Capital Becomes a Texas Trial Lawyers Association Sustaining Partner | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- For years, Strategic Capital has worked closely as a partner of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association (TTLA), sponsoring events and working alongside TTLA attorneys to help clients best manage their settlements. Now, though, this relationship takes a step forward. Strategic Capital is officially a Texas Trial Lawyers Association Sustaining Partner, making it one of the official TTLA business partners in 2023.



Since its founding in 1949, the TTLA has been committed to ​​protecting Texas families through good laws and good lawyers. As a result, their mission aligns neatly with Strategic Capital, which continually strives to help individuals make the right choices for both their present needs and their long-term financial comfort.



Today, the TTLA helps attorneys throughout the Lone Star State connect to one another, delivering networking opportunities so they can share expertise and, in doing so, best serve their clients. The Association also offers seminars, products, and services to help Texas trial lawyers stay on the leading edge. All the while, the TTLA fights to protect the 7th Amendment for all Texans, ensuring they have the right to trial by jury.



Because this Association strives to help people, it's a natural fit for a partnership with Strategic Capital. This company helps people throughout the nation best use their structured settlement, annuity, or lottery payments. This may mean selling some of their payments for cash they need now for unforeseen financial emergencies, while at the same time leaving as much of the structure in place to best safeguard their financial future. Ultimately, Strategic Capital offers personalized service to help individuals review their options and make the best choice between their short-term needs, such as medical procedures not covered by insurance, and long-term needs, like the purchase of a home or education expenses.



Beyond the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Strategic Capital also has relationships with trial lawyer groups across the country, including the National Association of Trial Lawyer Executives (NATLE), the Kentucky Justice Association (KJA), the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), the New Jersey Association for Justice (NJAJ), and the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association (the other TTLA).



As a Sustaining Partner of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Strategic Capital will have a bigger role in TTLA events, including their midyear and annual conferences.



Learn more: https://www.strategiccapital.com/



