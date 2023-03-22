News: Mopec Announces Distribution Partnership with StatLab to Bring You the Best Cassette Printer in North America | CitizenWire

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Mopec, a leading manufacturer of anatomic pathology grossing stations, announced their new distributor partnership with StatLab to allow their customers the opportunity to purchase StatLab PiSmart Cassette Printers directly from Mopec.



Widely reviewed as the best cassette printer on the market, the StatLab PiSmart Cassette Printer is designed to improve accuracy, efficiency, and automation in your lab. This new partnership will simplify the process for customers looking to upgrade their grossing station expenditures with additional equipment and accessories.



"Mopec prides itself on building the safest and most advanced grossing stations and pathology equipment in the market," said Carmen Evola, CEO of Mopec. "If there's something we can't build, we're going to partner with someone who can. Mopec is thrilled to work with StatLab to help us provide our customers with a product we trust from a company we can rely on."



The PiSmart Cassette Printer is available in two models, the PiSmart Single Plus and the PiSmart Six. The PiSmart Single Plus is suitable for on-demand printing and can deliver the first printed cassette in under three seconds. The PiSmart Six offers more functionality with 6 cassette hoppers and can be used for on-demand or batch printing.



Both models feature a built-in scanner as well as an internal label design software allowing the printer to be used efficiently without the use of a PC. The true on-demand printing and small footprint makes the PiSmart Cassette Printer ideal for integrating seamlessly with the Mopec Maestro Grossing Station, giving customers unparalleled convenience and workflow optimization in their lab.



"Mopec was in search of a cassette printer that met the same quality and convenience our customers have grown accustomed to when ordering from Mopec," said Jeff Pemberton, Vice President of Marketing & Consumables. "We wanted to provide an option that would integrate well with our Maestro grossing stations and that we felt comfortable putting our reputation behind. StatLab's PiSmart was the obvious choice."



Along with the PiSmart Cassette Printers, Mopec is also adding Pi Cassettes to their Consumables lineup. Pi Cassettes are designed specifically for use on the PiSmart printer. They utilize a patented feature that both protects the printed surface during dewaxing, while still enabling the surface to be cleared of wax.



For more information or to obtain a quotation, please visit https://www.mopec.com/, or call (800) 362-8491.



About Mopec:



Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Elevating Pathology and specializes in solutions for forensic and anatomic pathology labs in hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit https://www.mopec.com/.



Learn More: https://www.mopec.com/

