News: Avenu Partners with League of Oregon Cities to Provide Expertise and Support to Local Governments | CitizenWire

PORTLAND, Ore. /CitizenWire/ -- Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu), the leading provider of revenue recovery and administration solutions for state and local governments, is proud to announce its partnership with the League of Oregon Cities (LOC). As part of this collaboration, Avenu will offer its expertise in various subjects to cities across Oregon, helping them maximize revenue, maintain compliance, and improve their operations.



With Avenu's vast experience in serving cities of all sizes across the country, they are well-positioned to provide some dedicated webinars as well as subject matter expertise on a range of critical issues. Among the topics that Avenu will cover as part of its partnership with the League of Oregon Cities are short-term rental compliance and administration, compliance auditing, tax administration, transient occupancy tax, digitizing documents, and cybersecurity.



"Through this exciting partnership, the LOC's 241 member cities will have access to Avenu's extensive experience and proven success in finding cost-effective solutions for local governments," said LOC Executive Director Patty Mulvihill. "Avenu clearly has the capabilities to provide high-impact resources to cities of diverse size throughout Oregon."



In addition to dedicated webinars, Avenu will also invite cities to participate in national events, with the first being a National Economic Forecast in partnership with the UCLA Anderson Forecast. By providing cities with access to these events, Avenu hopes to help them stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices in their field, ultimately helping them provide better services to their communities.



"We are excited to partner with the League of Oregon Cities and offer our expertise to cities across the state," said Paul Colangelo, Avenu's CEO. "Our team is dedicated to helping local governments succeed, and we look forward to working with city officials and staff to tackle the challenges they face."



The partnership between Avenu and the League of Oregon Cities is a testament to the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing among local government organizations. By working together, Avenu and the LOC hope to help cities across Oregon thrive and provide their residents with the best possible services.



About League of Oregon Cities:



Founded in 1925, the League of Oregon Cities (LOC) is a voluntary association representing all 241 of Oregon's incorporated cities. The LOC helps city governments serve their citizens by providing legislative advocacy services, policy consultation, intergovernmental relations assistance, networking and training, technical assistance, and publications.



About Avenu Insights & Analytics:



Over 3,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue recovery solutions. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. To learn more, visit https://www.avenuinsights.com/.



About Mill Point Capital:



Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the business services, technology and industrials sectors in North America. Mill Point's experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://millpoint.com/.

