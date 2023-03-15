News: Summer Travel Tips: Five Reasons to Book an Accessible Hotel Room with accessibleGO | CitizenWire

Paralympic Gold Medalist Andrew Kurka Joins accessibleGO as Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- With three in four Americans hoping to travel this summer, the time to start planning is now. But those with disabilities often face challenges at every step of the travel-planning process and journey, resulting in fear, anxiety and frustration. Today, accessibleGO, the first hotel booking site for people with disabilities, is sharing solutions to common problems that people with disabilities face when they travel. The company is also proud to announce that two-time Paralympic medalist Andrew Kurka has joined as brand ambassador to inspire travelers that "Anything is Possible" when they book on accessibleGO.



"After being disabled at a teenager, I built a new identity and adapted to all the possibilities that life had to offer. But when it came to travel, I still faced the same accessibility issues as anybody else," said Andrew Kurka. "That's why I'm excited to join the accessibleGO team to help inspire people with disabilities realize their possibilities, overcome their fears, and make their travel dreams a reality."



"In a world where traveling with accessible needs can feel totally inaccessible, disabled travelers need a hotel booking service that does more than just finds them a room. They need a team that breaks down barriers to accessible travel, has their back and champions their needs, from booking to check-out," said Miriam Eljas, co-founder and CEO of accessibleGO.



Five ways accessibleGO is reshaping accessible travel for this spring, summer and beyond include:



* accessibleGO helps travelers book accessible rooms and then makes sure the rooms are available upon check-in.



* accessibleGO contacts hotels to ensure bed features (height and space under beds) will work for customers (smooth wheelchair transfers, etc).



* accessibleGO secures room assignments on low floors or close to elevators (when available) so travelers with disabilities feel safe in case of emergencies.



* accessibleGO ensures customers have access to necessary accessibility features by confirming the type of room they are assigned along with amenities (e.g. grab bars, accurate toilet heights) and helps them find an alternative if needed.



* For those who need medications to be refrigerated, accessibleGO ensures hotel rooms have mini-fridges, whether a standard feature or a special request to bring in a medical fridge.



To book an accessible hotel room or to join and engage with the accessibleGO community, visit accessibleGO.com.



About Tourist Access Ltd. dba accessibleGO:



accessibleGO is the leading accessible travel platform in the US that allows travelers with disabilities to book more than 6,000 hotels in more than 125 US cities with the confidence their needs will be met. The robust booking engine is complemented by an engaged community of travelers with similar circumstances where questions can be asked, personal stories and experiences are freely shared, and trusted recommendations and tips are posted from like-minded travelers and caregivers. Learn more: https://accessiblego.com/.



MULTIMEDIA:



PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0315-s2p-Andrew-Kurka-300dpi.jpg



Photo caption: Andrew Kurka Joins accessibleGO as Brand Ambassador.



RELATED LINKS:



https://api.accessiblego.com/blogDetail/paralympic-athlete-andrew-kurka-loves-accessiblego-heres-why



https://go.accessiblego.com/andrew-kurka-accessiblego



https://community.accessiblego.com/

Learn More: https://accessiblego.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.