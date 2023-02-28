News: Unlocking Player Potential: Stack Sports and Versus Join Forces to Drive Player Development | CitizenWire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. /CitizenWire/ -- Stack Sports and Versus (VS), a digital learning platform rooted in sport, announced today a strategic alliance aimed at providing access to content focused on leadership, mindset, and competitive excellence from the world's best athletes and coaches.



Born out of an industry void of reliable and accurate training and mentorship, VS was created to be a vehicle for any aspiring athlete to learn the critical skills needed to succeed both in sports and in life. With the latest conversational video A.I. technology, VS is the first digital learning platform to give users the ability to ask questions and receive responses in real-time from the brand's roster of expert athletes, including Albert Pujols, Jennie Finch, Kelley O'Hara, Tyler Adams, and others.



"The partnership with Stack Sports amplifies our efforts to provide any aspiring athlete with access to the people, insights, and vision that can help them reach their highest potential," said Eric Frye, CEO at VS. "Now every player, parent, and coach within the Stack Sports ecosystem can access VS' exclusive content focused on leadership, mindset, and competitive excellence from the world's best athletes and coaches. Further, through our video AI technology, users can ask questions and engage in conversations that align well with Stack's overarching focus to drive engagement, foster positive mindset, and enhance player development."



With Stack Sports' mission to increase participation and transform the sport experience, this partnership is a natural fit and offers a unique opportunity for player development using AI within the sports community. With over 35 million users globally Stack Sports will help VS serve an unmatched ecosystem of sports families and clubs.



"We are thrilled to partner with Versus and bring their innovative and unique approach to player development to the Stack Sports community. The integration of conversational video AI technology and access to world-class athletes and coaches will provide a valuable and personalized learning experience for players, coaches, and parents," said Brandon Shangraw SVP of Innovation at Stack Sports. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission while delivering real value to athletes, parents, and partners."



VS is committed to contributing 10% of topline revenue to charitable organizations that focus on development and access for underserved youth as a part of its mission to level the playing field.



About Versus (VS):



Versus (VS) was founded by St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol and his wife Amber Marmol to supply aspiring athletes with a new platform to learn vital skills, techniques and lessons to apply on and off the field. Using next generation conversational AI technology, VS is the first learning platform to give users the ability to ask questions live during a session and receive a response from the brand's roster of expert athletes, or "Mavens." VS Mavens are some of the greatest athletes in sports including Fernando Tatis Jr., Albert Pujols, Jennie Finch, and Jessica Mendoza. To stay up to date on the newest developments and announcements go to versus.co or follow us on social - TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.



