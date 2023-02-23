News: AI for Good develops humanitarian projects using ChatGPT and rivals | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- An NGO called AI For Good is utilizing the immense power of ChatGPT, Bard, Bing, Neeva, and similar programs, to teach ordinary AI users to quickly and efficiently create new approaches to problems ranging from helping to prevent water-borne disease in areas affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria to helping disenfranchised Afghan women overcome cultural isolation in their homeland.



"This new generation of AI tools is allowing us to approach difficult humanitarian, technical, and economic challenges in hundreds of new ways," says co-founder Svetlana Shevchenko. "When combined with the most advanced tools from social media, smart phone apps, and the web, we can create projects in 15 minutes which before November of 2022 would have taken days."



According to CIO John Toomey, the group teaches members to create what they call 'AHAs,' or 'AI Hero's Adventures,' incorporating AI-derived directives with Facebook and Linkedin groups, news releases, and weekly brainstorming sessions on Zoom to build momentum for projects. Zooms may be hosted by students from Stanford, Harvard, Berkeley, Oxford, and Cambridge. They publicize these meetings on the GAIN system, which stands for Good AI Network.



"We insist that users learn to create these programs in 30 minutes or less," says Toomey, "because doing so builds the skills to have a real impact on the challenges quickly. The Zooms help because they make each mind-mapping session a social occasion. The 'heavy lifting' is done by the AIs."



Says AI for Good's VP Soani Gunawan, "Through powerful but easily available tech, we allow our participants to execute their own Hero's Journeys, in just a few minutes. And the skills and attitudes developed are readily transferable to the corporate, academic, government, and non-profit worlds."



Some of AI for Good's Board members previously contributed to video challenges run by TikTok For Good, including one called #EduTok, which resulted in a total of 8.8 million videos, and 41 billion views. Teams calculated that for every 100,000 views, 75 startups were founded, 125 patents were applied for, and 20 non-profits came into being. They'd like to replicate these results around the globe, supercharged by the vast power of the new Generative AIs. ( see https://www.tiktok.com/forgood ).



By mid-2023, they plan to host live brainstorming and mind mapping sessions devoted to issues within each of the 17 UN Sustainability goals. They will also conduct a challenge BETWEEN AIs: Google's Bard, Microsoft's Bing, and Baidu's soon-to-be-released 'Ernie' will compete to evolve the best solutions to the same UN challenges.



Other current projects address the transmission of vector-borne tropical diseases, resource allocation for eventual Lunar and Martian colonies, flood control in Bangla Desh, literacy in war-torn and earthquake-ravaged Syria, and the development of Entrepreneurship in East Africa.



Later this year the group will confer upon 17 accomplished creators the first Gaia Awards, whose name recognizes both the Mythic concept of Goddess Earth as a unitary organism, and the acronym G.A.I.A: Good AI Awards.



Learn more about Artificial Intelligence for Good: https://www.artificialintelligenceforgood.net/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Artificialintelligenceforgood/



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/14190348/



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:



media@artificialintelligenceforgood.net



consulting@artificialintelligenceforgood.net



info@artificialintelligenceforgood.net



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.saveukraine.network/



https://www.afghanwomenrising.org/



https://www.tiktok.com/forgood



Learn More: https://www.artificialintelligenceforgood.net/

