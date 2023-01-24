News: The California Crime Writers Conference is back | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- After going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic, the California Crime Writers Conference (CCWC) is back with an in-person, two-day event to be held June 10-11, 2023 at the Hilton Los Angeles (Culver City). This premier conference offers panels and workshops on craft and the business of writing as well as opportunities for manuscript consultations and professional headshots at modest prices.



TOPICS INCLUDE:



* Film Option Contracts



* Writing the Sex Scene



* Online Ad Strategies



* Audiobook Production



* Humorous Ways to Die



* Short Story Writing Tips



* Serial Drama Podcasts



* Cutting-Edge Forensics



* Police PTSD



This year's Guests of Honor are Deborah Crombie, bestselling and award-winning author of the Duncan Kincaid and Gemma James detective series, and critically acclaimed crime novelist Rachel Howzell Hall.



Check it out at: https://ccwconference.org/.



About the CCWC:



The CCWC attracts publishers, agents, and editors as well as authors of crime fiction and true crime at all levels - from bestsellers to newbies. Started in 2009, the CCWC is a biennial production of Sisters in Crime/Los Angeles and Mystery Writers of America/Southern California.



This conference often sells out. Registration is open at https://ccwconference.org/registration/.



INFORMATION:



Complete information: https://ccwconference.org/



The conference program book offers space for advertisements. Contact programads@ccwconference.org.



For information on panels and programming, contact info@ccwconference.org.



Learn More: https://ccwconference.org/

