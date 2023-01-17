News: Blaylock Van, LLC Shares its 2022 Year-End Report | CitizenWire

Wall Street's oldest continually operating Black-owned firm celebrates another year of diversity, deals, partnerships, and success

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- In its year-end report spanning financials, deals, and community investment, Blaylock Van, LLC, the nation's longest continuously operating Black-owned investment banking firm, reported 23 percent growth in notional deal volume year-over-year, with 67 debt capital markets new issues representing nearly $186 billion notional. From 2018 to 2022, Blaylock Van's closed transactions increased by a CAGR of 23 percent and dealt notional value by 50%.



In addition, the firm's municipal team participated in 69 new issue municipal deals approaching $34 billion in debt as of Dec. 1. The team was selected to serve as co-manager on a $3.2 billion Texas Public Finance Authority issuance-the largest the agency has ever issued- and served as co-senior on the $409.7 million City of Atlanta General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, of which one tranche was classified as Social Bonds.



"Our global team continues to capture new business, report remarkable growth, and showcase the strength of diversity from year to year," said Blaylock Van CEO and President Eric Standifer. "Our 2022 results speak for themselves, and we know we have powerful positive momentum to build on in 2023 and beyond."



Notable debt capital market deals included serving as co-manager on Magallanes' $30 billion transaction, a mega-transaction that opened the new issuance market to issuance in Q1 2022. This was the fifth-largest corporate bond in industry history and the largest deal in 2022. Blaylock Van also served as co-manager on PG&E Wildlife Recovery Funding LLE Series 2022-B $3.9 billion Rate Reduction Bond Securitization.



Furthermore, Blaylock Van served as co-manager for the two largest IPOs in 2022, including TPG's offering, which raised $1.1 billion across 37.2 million shares and was the largest IPO of the year, and Mobileye's IPO, which raised $820 million across 47.15 million shares.



Other key 2022 highlights for Blaylock Van include:



* The firm partnered with Cowen, Inc. to conduct a webinar on Navigating the ESG Path, which centered on bridging the gap between sustainable strategies and financial performance and the intersection of ESG strategy and financial performance.



* Blaylock Van participated in several notable sustainable bond transactions, including a $2 billion Bank of America Sustainability Bond, serving as joint lead; Bank of America used six minority- and women-owned broker dealers as joint lead managers with proceeds to advance racial gender equity, economic opportunity and environmental sustainability. Additionally, the firm participated in the $2.5 billion Citi Inaugural Social Bond for Housing, serving as senior co-manager on the social bond. This was the largest social bond issued by the private sector in 2022 and it won Social Bond of the Year at the Environmental Finance Bond Awards. Bond proceeds will finance construction, rehabilitation and preservation of quality affordable housing for low- and moderate-income populations.



* In February, the company launched an African team based in Nairobi to support U.S. clients in their financial activities throughout the continent. The team, which boasts broad experience across banking, corporate finance, and treasury, leads on a general assessment of and market intelligence on key economics in Africa, focusing on foreign exchange and working capital.



* Blaylock Van expanded its sales and investment banking teams by hiring senior talent across credit sales, syndicate, and capital markets, adding significant experience and expertise in these sectors.



* The global BV team supports nonprofits such as buildOn, which delivers service-learning programs in underserved U.S. high schools and builds schools in some of the world's poorest countries to break the cycle of poverty; CEO Standifer also joined the organization's California Board of Directors. The team also gives time, support, and donations to nonprofits, including the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, which helps create entrepreneurship opportunities for diverse women across the United States, as well as Cancer Care, the leading national organization dedicated to providing free professional supports services to anyone affected by cancer, and San Francisco Achievers, which supports African-American young men in the San Francisco Unified School District to lead and thrive in higher education, among others.



* Blaylock Van was a partner for the 2nd annual United Diversity Business Summit, with Standifer serving as a keynote speaker, where he shared "The Importance of Diverse and Inclusive Decision-Making."



Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the State of New York, Wisconsin, the City of New York, and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Blaylock Van is 89 percent Black-owned. Blaylock Van serves corporations, municipalities, investment managers and pension funds with a diverse employee base committed to work beyond financial services.



About Blaylock Van, LLC:



Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is the oldest and continuously operating Black-owned banking firm in the United States, providing personalized services for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds, and family offices. The firm's headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Miami, and Oakland, Calif.



