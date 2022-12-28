News: HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.3.0 Release: Enhance Video Smoothly with Virtual Memory | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw recently released HitPaw Video Enhancer V1.3.0. The latest version of HitPaw Video Enhancer will support automatically enabling virtual memory, in order to make the process of enhancing videos smoother. And once the program accidentally crashes, you can continue the process directly after restarting the program. It is also worth mentioning that after this update, you can save the operation record when you close the program.



In addition to the above, the latest version also fixes some known issues. So this latest version will definitely amaze you.



Let's find out the wonderful features of the Update for HitPaw Video Enhancer:



-- Automatically Enable Virtual Memory



For many people, perhaps not enough computer configuration prevents them from using an AI video upscaler. You will be very distressed by the slow progress due to insufficient configuration. So HitPaw Video Enhancer will automatically enable the computer's virtual memory when you need it, which means your computer will have more RAM to improve the low-quality video and make the process easier.



-- Continue Process after the Program Crashing



No matter what software we use, we always encounter such problems, whether it is because of network problems or hardware problems that cause the program to crash. We can't avoid such problems, but we can provide the best experience when you try our video enhancer AI tool. HitPaw Video Enhancer supports restoring your original video enhancement process after the program crashes so that you can continue enhancing directly from where you left off.



-- Save Operation Records when Closed



The starting point of this feature is the same as the previous one. Sometimes when we close and reopen the program, we want to see the last operation record instead of re-enhancement from scratch. So HitPaw Video Enhancer supports saving the operation record when the program is closed so that you can continue to enhance the video next time.



Compatibility and Price



HitPaw Video Enhancer is now compatible with Windows for 11/10 64-bit and macOS Monterey. The Windows Version pricing starts from $42.99 per month, $99.99 per year, and $349.99 for the lifetime.



For more information checking, you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-enhancer.html



About HitPaw



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit : https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/



