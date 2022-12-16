News: HitPaw Online Image Watermark Remover Released: Remove Any Elements Unwanted Online Without Blurring Images | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw released a widely-admired online image solution named HitPaw Online Image Watermark Remover. No need to download anything, you can fast remove anything unwanted to perfect your images, no blurring of images as well. Don't miss this amazing online tool!



Do you need to remove the annoying watermarks in images? Removing watermarks from photos used to be a challenge. However, it has never been easier in HitPaw. So, what can you do in this web tool? Let's find out the key features of HitPaw Online Image Watermark Remover:



FEATURES OF HITPAW ONLINE IMAGE WATERMARK REMOVER:



* Remove Anything Effortlessly



More than a watermark remover, it can also remove unwanted objects, texts, logos, stickers, dates, etc from images. Besides, You can easily use this web tool, without any photo editing skills!



* Manually Select Watermark Area



Sometimes, AI can't detect all watermarks in an image. And HitPaw Online Image Watermark Remover does have this concern. It provides a brush to select watermark areas and you can adjust the brush size easily according to the watermark size.



* Remove Multiple Watermarks Simultaneously



You can select all watermarks in your image at the same time, and click Remove button to erase all watermarks, which can greatly save time on watermark removal.



* No Installation



This web tool is no installation required, all done on your brower, so you don't have to worry at all if this tool will damage your computer. What's more, it has no ads on its website, which can bring you a pleasant experience to remove frustrating watermarks from image.



* Popular Image Formats Supported



The image formats like JPG, JPEG, WEBP, PNG, widely-used by all, are supported by HitPaw Online Image Watermark Remover. Just upload your image, remove watermarks and save your watermark-free image with no quality loss.



Compatibility and Price:



HitPaw Online Image Watermark Remover is now compatible with all devices. Its pricing starts from $6.99 per month and $41.88 per year.



For more information checking, you can visit: https://online.hitpaw.com/toolbox/image/remove-watermark/detail/



About HitPaw:



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/



