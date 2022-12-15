News: UltFone Celebrates XMAS and New Year with 100% Surprises and Amazon Card | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- UltFone is a reputable software vendor offering completely integrated data transfer solutions, iOS system repair, Android data recovery, and more. To thank consumers for their support to UltFone in 2022, UltFone launched generous sale on its star products, coupon codes and Amazon gift cards as Christmas and New Years approach.



The XMAS and New Year deals includes several unique promotions, such as a 100% on flip cards, a 75% discount on Surprises, buy one get one, iPhone 14 case, Amazon gift cards, coupon codes, and Apple Airtags. More than 360 million customers have used UltFone over its ten years of operation.



FLIP CARDS 100% TO WIN



With lucky flip cards, you can get up to $5 and $10 coupons that you can use later on while placing an order. You can also win an iPhone 14 case, an Apple Airtag Dog collar, and UltFone for Line (a one-month free license). The exciting offer also provides you with $10, $20, and $50 Amazon Gift cards.



XMAS BUY ONE GET ONE FREE



A "Buy One Get One Free" deal is also available for the celebration. UltFone iOS Data Manager is a free bonus for users who purchase UltFone iOS Data Recovery, a specialized program that aids in data recovery on iPhone, iPad, and iPad Touch.



Additionally, UltFone WhatsApp Transfer, UltFone iOS Data Manager, UltFone iOS Location Changer, and UltFone iOS System Repair are all included in the exciting promotion. The UltFone official website has all of the deals.



75% OFF SURPRISES



With XMAS and New Year Big Sales UltFone has also announced significant discounts on some software, including UltFone Data Manager, UltFone Android Data Recovery, UltFone Transfer, UltFone iOS System Repair, UltFone iOS Data Recovery, UltFone iOS Location Changer, UltFone iPhone Backup Unlock, UltFone for LINE, in addition to the previously mentioned reductions on New Year Deals. Only at UltFone can you get these products at a shocking 75% off the price.



About UltFone:



UltFone is a reputable software vendor offering completely integrated data transfer solutions, iOS system repair, Android data recovery, and more. Many respected publications, like PCWorld, Macworld, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, and many others, have faith in the company. Learn more: https://www.ultfone.com/ .



How to Participate:



For more information or to take part in the event, visit: https://www.ultfone.com/holiday-sales.html



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UltFoneOfficial



Learn More: https://www.ultfone.com/

