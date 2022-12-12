News: ‘My Father The Queen’ Wins Best LGBT Screenplay from Best Script Award – London | CitizenWire

'The Black, LGBTQ+, mental health, historical drama you never knew you needed,' said Lisa N. Alexander, Filmmaker and Writer

CYPRESS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- The Best Script Award - London selected "My Father The Queen" as the winner of the Best LGBT Screenplay during their Autumn 2022 competition. The screenplay was written by filmmaker Lisa N. Alexander, owner of PrettyWork Studios. It is her first feature work.



The screenplay was selected from hundreds of entries and according to Alexander, "a wonderful nod" to the work that took three years to complete. "To win best screenplay for my first ever feature is a huge source of pride," the filmmaker said. "I'm very grateful for the competition and the judges who saw the beauty and relevance in 'My Father The Queen,'" she continued.



The film addresses mental health in the Black community, what happens to the family dynamic and familial relationships when a member chooses to live closeted, how "daddy issues" manifest in real life, and finally, what healing looks like.



Alexander is grateful for all the people who encouraged her to complete the screenplay as well as shoulder some of the pre-production work. "I could not have asked for a better writing coach than Khufere [Qhamata]," said Alexander. "And having Professor Stanley Davis on the team has been one of the best gifts I could have received," she continued.



Alexander is currently raising funds for the project and expects production to begin Summer 2023 with a film release in 2024. She will direct and produce the film through her production company, PrettyWork Studios and has begun building her team.



Cast and crew members include:



* Brandon James, Director of Photography



* Jessica L. Davis, First Assistant Director



* Bridget Fizer, Costume Designer



* Nykema Brown, Makeup Artist



* Linda Robinson, Actress (Carolyn)



In all, the screenplay for "My Father The Queen" has earned seven Official Selection, Semi-Finalist, and Nominee laurels from various film festivals in 2022.



About PrettyWork Studios:



PrettyWork Studios brings together diverse experts and talent to help tell amazing stories-whether they be for the big or small screen. PrettyWork Studios is Black woman owned and focuses on telling stories that explore the many facets of Black culture and other BIPOC concerns. Learn more: https://prettyworkstudios.com/



For more information about "My Father The Queen":



Website: https://www.myfatherthequeen.com/



IMDBPro - https://pro.imdb.com/title/tt24044362/?ref_=nm_ovrvw_cr_kf_1



Facebook: @myfatherthequeen



Instagram: @myfatherthequeen



RELATED LINKS:



https://bestscriptawards.com/winners/2022



https://www.myfatherthequeen.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Professor-L.-Stanley-Davis-Biography.pdf



Learn More: https://prettyworkstudios.com/

