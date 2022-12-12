News: Modern Foot & Ankle Launches Clinics In Orlando, Kissimmee | CitizenWire

ORLANDO, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- A new podiatric clinic by Modern Foot & Ankle opens today in Kissimmee-the group's thirteenth clinic in Central Florida. Today also marks two months since the opening of the Kirkman office. Located at 5690 Windhover Dr. in Orlando, this clinic serves the Kirkman, Florida Center, Dr. Phillips, and Universal areas.



Felipe Peterson, DPM, a Brazilian native who comes to Modern Foot & Ankle from private practice in St. Petersburg, Fla., is treating patients at both locations. He was excited to make the move to Orlando, which he refers to as "one of the most multiethnical and transient cities in the world."



"I love how full of life and zest the area is," Dr. Peterson said. "The many attractions and the energy of the city makes people want to live their best lives."



Dr. Peterson says he is a "family man at heart" and enjoys the prospect of working in a culturally-diverse community geared toward families.



"Having the opportunity to serve families in need of the best foot and ankle care is my passion and lifelong dream," he explained. "Kissimmee is diverse and particularly full of Hispanic neighborhoods. As a Latino man who grew up in a similar kind of neighborhood, being able to maintain ties to my culture while providing care for a patient population I truly understand and appreciate is what drew me here."



Conveniently located at 3070 Loopdale Ln., Dr. Peterson is joined by Todd Talbert, DPM, in seeing patients at the Kissimmee clinic. Dr. Peterson also practices at a third Modern Foot & Ankle location in Celebration, Fla.



Modern Foot & Ankle is known for curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare, using medical expertise, compassion, and technology as the foundation for care. The Kissimmee clinic offers the brand's signature features: advanced in-house equipment, extended hours, and easy online booking and check-in.



"I wanted to join Modern Foot & Ankle because our vision for patient care is in direct alignment," said Dr. Peterson. "My ultimate goal is to provide the absolute highest level of patient care without compromise, and Modern Foot & Ankle provides all the necessary resources to make that happen."



Dr. Peterson is a board-certified physician specializing in sports medicine, elective surgery, diabetic limb salvage, and gout management. He chose to pursue podiatry because it is "extremely hands-on and rewarding," as he is frequently able to offer immediate relief to patients.



"I am committed to providing unparalleled and uncompromised care, medically and surgically, for the foot and ankle," Dr. Peterson added. "I treat patients with the utmost care and with their overall well-being in mind."



About Modern Foot & Ankle®



Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Central Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule. For more information, visit https://modernfootankle.com/.



Learn More: https://modernfootankle.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.