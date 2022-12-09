News: DataNumen Unveils Version 8.8 of Advanced Outlook Repair Tool | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Global data recovery giant, DataNumen, has announced the release of an updated version of its advanced outlook repair tool. Compatible with all kinds of devices such as desktops, tablets, smartphones, and more, the DataNumen Outlook Repair v8.8 easily supports the recovery of PST/OST files from any operating system-including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, etc.



Regarded as the industry standard groupware tool, Outlook is a vital component of many organizations that helps with efficiently managing emails, calendaring, storing contacts, and performing other important tasks. However, sometimes the Outlook PST files that store these important data can become compromised and bring operations to a standstill.



For organizations dependent on Outlook, DataNumen's advanced Outlook repair tool is an excellent choice for fixing and recovering data from broken PST/OST files. The software is arguably the most reliable recovery tool on the market, boasting a 95% recovery rate that puts it far ahead of all other competitors.



"Since we launched in 2001, our goal has remained to provide computer users with the most reliable data recovery technology. The version 8.8 of our Outlook recovery tool is the latest in a series of continuous improvements aimed at ensuring your operations are not compromised by inadvertent data disasters," said Alan Chen, CEO at DataNumen.



Developed to allow users to easily recover emails, folders, posts, calendar items, appointments, meeting requests, contacts, tasks, journals, and notes in corrupt PST files, the DataNumen Outlook Repair v8.8 fully supports for both the 32bit and 64bit Microsoft Outlook (97 to 2021) as well as the Outlook 365. Armed with comprehensive switches to control the scan, recovery, and output process, the updated version of the advanced repair tool also allows users to recover encrypted PST files, even in scenarios where the password is lost.



To learn more about the improved features of the DataNumen Outlook Repair v8.8, please visit: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/



Pricing and Availability:



DataNumen Outlook Repair 8.8 runs on Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10/11 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019/2022. The license price starts from 29.95 USD. A free demo version is available for downloading.



About DataNumen:



Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.



For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.



