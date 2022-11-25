News: How to Play Pokemon Go without Moving? Try Out Tenorshare iAnyGo, Now | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Have you found it difficult to play Pokemon Go without moving? There are many limitations for every Pokemon Go trainer to walk around to capture Pokemon. Fortunately, Tenorshare iAnyGo has trick to change GPS location. To thank its clients on thanksgiving day, anyone can get an outstanding discount from Tenorshare Sale Promotion before Dec. 9, 2022.



Video: https://youtu.be/GwrqVLpzkFk



Could we Play Pokemon Go without Moving?



While Pokemon Go attracts more fans, its restrictions in Pokemon Go's guidelines stop users from playing."You must be eager to learn more about how to walk in Pokemon Go without walking." Said Tenorshare spokesperson, "To create a better gaming experience, Tenorshare just launched a fantastic solution for changing location, called Tenorshare iAnyGo, and it has been used to play Pokemon Go without restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.



How can I play Pokemon Go without moving on iOS?



Pokemon Go is a game that requires a lot of movements. How to walk in Pokemon Go without walking is a common question among gamers. Tenorshare iAnyGo is a fantastic software for changing location, which offers you an ideal way to effortlessly change your location if you don't want to go outside but need to change your location.



Just open iAnyGo by connecting your iPhone to your computer, and next choose "Change Location." Then locate the place you want to go by tapping "Modify Location." And drag the speed bar to set the number of movements and modify the movement speed.



Why do we recommend Tenorshare iAnyGo change GPS Location?



Available on both Android and iOS users - With "Fake GPS Location Spoofer," it is possible to play Pokemon Go while staying at home for Android users.



1-Click to change current location on iPhone - With a single click, you can change the location of Pokemon Go without walking, and all location-based applications on your iPhone will be updated to the fake location as well.



GPS joystick to control the direction - Tenorshare iAnyGo is capable of location simulation. To more naturally and effectively manage GPS movement direction, use a GPS joystick or keyboard.



Import GPX files to create your routes - It is possible to examine and begin a planned route on the map by importing GPX files of single and multiple pathways.



About Tenorshare:



In addition to playing Pokemon Go walk without moving, Tenorshare as a leading international software brand has studied software-related problems deeply and is always providing high-quality support and professional solutions. Since excellent results from 2007, Tenorshare has gained the trust of over 10 million users. Hence, Tenorshare has launched Big Sale Promotion to thank your support and trust! Don't miss out to receive great discounts from Tenorshare!



