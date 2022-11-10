News: Hawaii Youth Soccer Association Renews Partnership With Sports Connect To Advance The Sport Using Innovative Technology | CitizenWire

HONOLULU, Hawaii /CitizenWire/ -- Hawaii Youth Soccer Association (HYSA), the Governing Body for the sport of soccer in the state of Hawaii, has announced a five-year partnership renewal with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports. Sports Connect's partnership with HYSA furthers the governing body's mission of providing quality opportunities for its members. The technology solutions provided through this partnership assist athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers.



"We are very excited to renew our partner relationship with Stack Sports that helps provide our members access to innovative technology with best-in-class features that keep their seasons running smoothly year after year," said Scott Keopuhiwa, President of HYSA. "With the Sports Connect platform as an official registration partner, we know we have a partnership best positioned to serve our membership and grow the game of soccer in Hawaii."



As an official partner of the Hawaii Youth Soccer Association, Sports Connect will serve as the participation growth platform for both the state office and its member clubs.



"We are proud to partner with Hawaii Youth Soccer Association to help grow participation in the sport," said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. "HYSA helps inspire its members to achieve their full athletic potential, and Sports Connect is beyond honored to help be an integral partner in this mission."



Affiliated clubs partnering with Sports Connect will have access to a full suite of features, including industry-leading retention insights tools, mobile-first registration, seamless data integration with U.S. Youth Soccer, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, secure online payment processing, and much more.



HYSA has long-term goals to continue to expand and serve its membership over the next few years and believes that Sports Connect is the conduit to help prime this advancement.



When your club is ready to take advantage of the benefits of this new exclusive partnership, contact the Sports Connect team at https://sportsconnect.com/hawaii-youth-soccer/.



About Hawaii Youth Soccer Association:



Founded more than thirty years ago, the Hawaii Youth Soccer Association is the state's largest competitive soccer organization. It serves as the governing body for youth soccer in Hawaii on behalf of the United States Soccer Federation. The Hawaii Youth Soccer Association offers playing opportunities to youth players of all ages, playing abilities, and levels of commitment. The organization's mission is to offer a diverse range of soccer services to meet the needs of every child in the state, regardless of the child's background or financial means.



The Hawaii Youth Soccer Association offers programs for players at the recreational, select, and premier levels on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island through its member leagues and clubs.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



