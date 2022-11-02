News: Destin’s New Gourmet Market: AJ’s Rocking L Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market | CitizenWire

City of Destin Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, Nov. 4

DESTIN, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Alan Laird, owner of four of AJ's restaurants along Florida's Gulf Coast, is excited to announce his latest business concept to join the AJ family. From reef to range, AJ's Rocking L - Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market is Destin's only privately-owned specialty meat and gourmet market. It's now open in the heart of Destin at Shoreline Village Mall at 872 Highway 98 E. Unit #19 and features grass-fed black angus and Wagyu beef.



This new market boasts 2,500 square feet of space and is dedicated to providing the finest quality, custom cut meats while maintaining that small-town atmosphere that AJ's customers have come to expect and love.



"We're here to serve the families of the Emerald Coast and to ensure that we meet all of their meat and produce needs," Laird says.



All meats sold in the market are sourced from the family's farm - Rocking L Ranch and Farm. Based in nearby Florala, AL, this picturesque farm is the ideal place to grow fresh produce and to raise cattle. Laird and his family can be found there daily - working the crops and managing the cattle.



"We're devoted to raising the freshest produce and finest beef," Laird says. "Our cattle graze on pesticide and herbicide-free pastures to ensure customers get the best."



Staff at AJ's restaurant group is also excited about the addition of this new market concept. It makes them confident that their customers are getting food that's been raised ethically in a local and sustainable environment.



In addition to offering customers a wide selection of premium meats, the market also features a variety of fresh seasonal produce from their partners at Maples Market in Andalusia, AL. There's a delightful selection of wines, decadent desserts, fine cheeses and daily to-go hot lunch plates too.



Just in time for Thanksgiving, AJ's Rocking L Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market is also offering preorder Thanksgiving meals for those who prefer to spend more time with family and order out.



A City of Destin Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at noon and a grand opening party is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Food samples, live music, beer and wine tastings and market giveaways - including a complete Thanksgiving feast - will all be part of the opening day festivities.



