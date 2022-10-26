News: Don’t Just Wash Your Clothes, Disinfect and Sanitize Them – Now at Both Paradise Laundry Locations | CitizenWire

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Paradise Laundry has recently added a state-of-the-art new feature to their Citrus Heights laundromat. The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of cleanliness resulting in multiple methods being used to kill bacteria i.e., antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. With the addition of the Ozone Laundry System to the Citrus Heights store, customers can now disinfect and sanitize their clothing and linens at both Paradise Laundry locations.



Deborah Dower, owner of Paradise Laundry explains: "Ozone, commonly referred to as 'nature's sanitizer,' is a natural atmosphere-purifying gas made by combining oxygen and electricity. You may have smelled it in the air after a lightning storm. Ozone is the strongest reproducible sanitizer known to man and is an extremely effective disinfectant against germs that can cause sickness. Scientists have confirmed ozone kills viruses such as HIV, MRSA, SARS and COVID-19."



Deborah went on to say, "Historically, ozonated water systems have been used for commercial laundry, typically in hospitals and hotels. However, recently, Ozone Laundry Systems have become available for laundromats and even residential use. Unfortunately, the up-front costs are significant which prohibits most homes and businesses from investing in the system. We are excited to provide this benefit to our customers at no additional charge."



When asked how the system works Deborah replies: "The new system generates ozone, which is then injected into the cold water where it rapidly oxidizes organic materials, purifying the water and reducing odors. As with our Roseville location, we have a display in the customer area where the generator can be seen in action. When a washer calls for cold water, the display lights up blue and the 'fish' start to swim signaling that the ozone generator has kicked on. During the rinse cycles, which use cold water, the laundry is disinfected and sanitized. In fact, we encourage customers to select a less expensive Cold-Water wash in order to get the benefits of sanitizing and disinfecting from beginning to end. In addition to providing our customers with the cleanest laundry possible, the clothes smell fresher and feel softer. An added bonus is that our washers are also sanitized each time they are used."



ABOUT PARADISE LAUNDRY:



Paradise Laundry is an industry leader in the use of laundromat technology, always striving to provide customers with cutting edge features to enhance their laundromat experience and make the chore of doing laundry easier. They were the first self-serve coin laundry in the area to implement the added convenience of accepting credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Wallet directly on the washer and dryers.



As Sacramento's 1st Eco-friendly Laundromat, their mission in 2010 was to protect the environment and started with the investment in large energy efficient, water saving machines which also reduce dry time. Adding an Ozone Laundry System furthers that commitment as well as provides an added benefit to customers.



Paradise Laundry in Citrus Heights is located at 7601 Sunrise Boulevard near the intersection of Sunrise and Old Auburn behind Safe Credit Union.



For more information call 916-933-9753 or visit the website at: https://paradiselaundry.com/disinfect-sanitize/



Learn More: https://www.paradiselaundry.com/

