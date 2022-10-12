News: Advanced SystemCare 16: AI-powered PC Optimizer and Cleaner to Make Windows PC Faster, and Safer | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- IObit, the world's leading system utilities and security software provider, today announces the release of its flagship Windows tool- Advanced SystemCare 16. The all-in-one PC utility with full-scale enhanced features can deeply clean junk files, quick boost startup, as well as powerful safeguard privacy in one click, which can always maintain a cleaner, smoother, and safer Windows PC for millions of users worldwide.



Computers get slow due to the accumulated large number of useless, temporary, and duplicate files over time. It's a headache problem for many users to deal with these files that cause the PC starts to slow down. Thankfully, cleaning up these junk files thoroughly with an easy-to-use tool is a great idea to let old PC breathe a new life. Advanced SystemCare 16, with optimized and AI-powered algorithms, can do it for users easier to remove junk files to speed up old PC.



Based on users' cleaning and optimizing habits and the PC's performance status, it can make a personalized scan and fix solution for each PC that makes it a tool that does not need to learn. Junk File Clean and Privacy Sweep can detect and cleanups more junk files, temporary files, and privacy traces that are left behind by windows processes, and program processes like Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Spotify, etc.



Advanced SystemCare 16 is also an unmissable choice to fix old computers stuck and slow to respond. It offers plenty of multiple built-in features to speed up PC and internet in seconds. Startup Optimizer with the expanded database can not only disable unnecessary apps and services but also disable Windows apps that launch at startup to make the PC boot faster.



The Anti-Tracking, Anti-Spyware, and Surfing Protection in the 'Protect' module have all been optimized to easily detect and remove privacy traces and threats timely for a smoother and safer surfing experience. Furthermore, the database of Software Updater has been expanded to keep more popular software up-to-date to reduce PC security risks in the Windows system.



"To maintain a cleaner, faster, and safer Windows PC for users, we keep focus on deep cleaning technology, as well as offer users a 1-click approach to clean, boost and protect the computer easily," said Bing Wang, Product Director at IObit. "We are glad to announce that the full-scale upgraded Advanced SystemCare 16 is here for all users to provide a simpler method to keep PC clean, fast, and secure all the time."



Advanced SystemCare 16 is now available on IObit. It provides full support for Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8/8.1, Windows 7, Windows XP, and Vista.



About Advanced SystemCare 16:



Advanced SystemCare 16 is an easy-to-use yet all-in-one software to speed up and protect Windows PCs as well as secure users' privacy. The smart AI Mode provides a powerful 1-click approach to easily clean up junk files, sweep off privacy traces, remove spyware threats, manage startup items, accelerate Internet speed, and fix system vulnerabilities & security holes. Besides, Advanced SystemCare 16 offers 20+ useful tools like Monitor, Win Fix, Internet Booster, Smart RAM, Large File Finder, Disk Cleaner, File Shredder, Software Updater, and DNS Protector to unlock the full potential of the PC and makes it cleaner, faster and safer.



About IObit:



Founded in 2004, IObit provides consumers with innovative system utilities for Windows, Mac, and Android OS to greatly enhance operational performance and protect their computers and mobile devices from security threats. IObit is a well-recognized industry leader with more than 100 awards, 500 million downloads worldwide.



Learn more at: https://www.iobit.com/.

