News: 154 New Industrial Manufacturing Development Projects Showed Improved Performance in September 2022 | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- IMI SalesLeads announced today the September 2022 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The 154 new projects increased from August 2022 140 manufacturing projects, however, down from 162 in September 2021.



The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 154 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 133 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 61 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction - 59 New Projects

Expansion - 43 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 44 New Projects

Plant Closings - 16 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location (Top 10 States)

North Carolina - 10

Ohio - 10

Indiana - 9

Texas - 9

California - 8

Pennsylvania - 7

Wisconsin - 7

Michigan - 6

Alabama - 5

Georgia - 5



Largest Planned Project



During the month of September, our research team identified 19 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Micron Technology, Inc., who is planning to invest $15 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in BOISE, ID. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects



MICHIGAN:



Battery component mfr. is planning to invest $3.6 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility on 18 Mile Rd. in BIG RAPIDS, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



KENTUCKY:



Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $700 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades at their manufacturing facility in LOUISVILLE, KY. They have recently received approval for the project.



INDIANA:



Automotive mfr. is expanding and planning to invest $491 million for a 6,000 sf expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in MARION, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early 2023.



TEXAS:



EV mfr. is planning to invest $365 million for the construction of a lithium-hydroxide refining plant in ROBSTOWN, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2022, with completion slated for 2024.



ARIZONA:



Plant-based packaging product mfr. is planning to invest $280 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in GILBERT, AZ. Completion is slated for late 2023.



SOUTH CAROLINA:



Automotive component mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in ANDERSON, SC. Completion is slated for 2026.



MISSOURI:



Consumer products mfr. is planning to invest $180 million for the expansion, renovations, and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in ST. LOUIS, MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



OHIO:



Truck mfr. is planning to invest $150 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



TEXAS:



Steel tube mfr. is planning to invest $75 million for the construction of a 125,000 sf manufacturing facility in SEGUIN, TX. They have recently received approval for the project.



ALABAMA:



Laminated timber products mfr. is planning to invest $62 million for the construction of a 140,000 sf manufacturing facility in DOTHAN, AL. Completion is slated for 2024. The project also includes equipment upgrades on their existing manufacturing facility in DOTHAN, AL.



About SalesLeads, Inc.



Since 1959, SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team.



* Industrial Manufacturing

* Plastics

* Food and Beverage

* Metals

* Power Generation

* Pulp Paper and Wood

* Oil and Gas

* Mining and Aggregates

* Chemical

* Research and Development

* Distribution and Supply Chain

* Pipelines

* Pharmaceutical

* Misc. Industrial Buildings

* Waste Water Treatment

* Data Centers



LEARN MORE: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/



Learn More: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.