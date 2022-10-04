News: Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach’s Dave Savage named 2022 HW Vanguard honoree | CitizenWire

Innovator recognized for developing groundbreaking technology and substantial mortgage industry influence

OWINGS MILLS, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced that Chief Innovation Officer Dave Savage has been recognized as a 2022 HousingWire Vanguard award winner. The HW Vanguard awards program recognizes housing and mortgage finance professionals whose leadership is moving markets forward, each and every day.



Savage is a household name in the mortgage industry who has developed a reputation as a passionate advocate for connecting borrowers with mortgage strategies that help them achieve their financial and homeownership dreams. As the founder and CEO of Mortgage Coach, Savage launched a first-of-its-kind technology that empowers lenders to educate borrowers about their financing options with interactive presentations that compare loan performance over time. An inspiring speaker and prolific content creator, Savage has amassed a dedicated online following and influenced the business philosophies of tens of thousands of loan officers and mortgage executives.



In January 2022, Savage secured an investment from LLR Partners, and in June 2022, he helped lead the merger of Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach.



"Dave has had an indelible impact on the borrowers he's worked with personally, the ones he's reached through his technology and mentorship, and on the mortgage industry as a whole. His goal of transforming how lenders think of lending from a transaction to an advice-based process has provided innumerable consumers with a new mindset and tools for managing debt and equity," said Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach CEO Richard Harris. "Dave will continue to innovate and influence Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach and the mortgage industry as a whole in ways currently unimaginable."



"The Vanguard award showcases the exemplary leaders in housing who are constantly innovating and evolving despite inevitable economic headwinds," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This year's honorees have proven to be laser-focused on the goals of their organizations, recognizing and seizing opportunities when they present themselves and refusing to settle for the status quo."



About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.



