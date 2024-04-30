News: Elevated Roofing Launches Emergency Response Team for Hail Damage in the Dallas Area | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Elevated Roofing is pleased to announce its emergency response team equipped to handle the urgent needs of homeowners in the aftermath of hail storms across the Dallas area. Elevated Roofing promises to deliver 24/7 emergency roof tarping and repair services, mitigating further damage to properties affected by severe weather.



In light of the recent hail storms and the anticipation of similar weather conditions in upcoming months, Elevated Roofing recognizes the vital need for prompt and professional roofing solutions. Responding quickly to wind and hail damage can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and a major disaster.



The emergency response team at Elevated Roofing is committed to providing immediate, reliable, and expert service to ensure residents' homes are protected and preserved following significant hail events. The team stands ready around the clock to assist homeowners with fast roof tarping and temporary roof repairs-a crucial step in averting additional water damage while insurance claims are processed.



"Elevated Roofing has always prioritized the safety and satisfaction of our clients," says Mike Witte, owner of Elevated Roofing. "Our emergency response team is a testament to our unwavering commitment to community support when they need us the most."



Elevated Roofing has a longstanding presence in Frisco, Texas, offering top-tier commercial and residential roofing services. Their reputation in the Dallas area is built on a solid foundation of trust and performance. They have consistently delivered exceptional workmanship since 1995 and boast over 900 5-star reviews on Google.



Homeowners are encouraged to contact Elevated Roofing if their home suffers from storm damage that results in leaks or another roofing emergency. The emergency response team will tarp the roof and make temporary roof repairs. Then, they will provide the homeowner with a detailed roof repair or roof replacement estimate with all the necessary insurance requirements. The Elevated Roofing team can also directly coordinate with the homeowner's insurance company to ensure a smooth claim process.



For more information on Elevated Roofing and to request assistance from the emergency response team, visit their website at https://elevatedroofing.com/ or contact them directly at 469-871-6835.



About Elevated Roofing:



Elevated Roofing, located in Frisco, Texas provides superior commercial and residential roofing services in the North Dallas, Dallas and Fort Worth areas. Since 1995, we have been serving homeowners and property owners with quality roofing services: roof repairs, replacements, hail and storm damage, ventilation, gutters, and more. We are local, licensed with the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas and insured.



Visit https://elevatedroofing.com/ or call 469-871-6875 to schedule a free roof inspection.



RELATED LINKS:



https://elevatedroofing.com/emergency-services/



https://elevatedroofing.com/services/hail-and-storm-roof-damage-repair/



https://elevatedroofing.com/services/dallas-home-roof-replacement/



Learn More: https://elevatedroofing.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.