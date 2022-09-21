News: Through Charitable Endeavors, Lexi Home Is Bridging the Gap Between Kitchen Necessities and Affordable Cookware | CitizenWire

Retailer of Kitchenware and Home Decor Offers Essentials to Those in Need and Inspiring Chefs

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Lexi Home, a Los Angeles-based kitchenware and home decor retailer, strives to bridge the gap between affordable cookware and kitchen essentials. The retailer is working with aspiring chefs in the L.A. area, providing them with cookware and other essential items. A part of the kitchen essentials manufactured is donated to aspiring chefs. With every kitchen necessity sold, part of the proceeds is donated to charities in the L.A. area to help ease hunger.



On a global scale, "Kitchen essentials from chicken, milk and instant noodles to the ubiquitous potato have become costlier," according to IndiaTimes. The war in Ukraine added to that cost by driving up demand and shortening food supplies. Projections have essential items becoming even costlier in the years to come. Alleviating hunger is one of mankind's' greatest battles. Globally, 10% of the population goes to bed hungry every night, according to estimates.



"Our goal at Lexi Home is to offer affordable, high-quality cookware while giving back to the local community. We give individuals in need - and talented chefs - access to kitchen necessities and kitchenware. A part of our earnings goes to organizations that fight hunger. We hope to expand our operations and charitable activities nationwide," said Lexi Home CEO, Parth Lalchandani.



Cooking education is another initiative the retailer supports. The pandemic caused many changes, including a growing interest in home cooking. This interest continues post-pandemic, with many age groups inspired to be at-home chefs.



A recent study found that millennials are the most adventurous in the kitchen but know the least about cooking and food safety. In response to recent studies and research, Lexi Home is launching cooking education initiatives late in the fall and into the new year. They are a mixture of online cooking courses promoted on social media and the web. Plus, pop-up locations planned for cooking education and product demonstrations in LA. Inspiring chefs and influencers are partners in these initiatives.



Currently, the retailer is preparing its humanitarian efforts for the fall. These efforts will coincide with marketing and publicity campaigns raising awareness about hunger and promoting cooking education.



ABOUT LEXI HOME:



A home decor and kitchenware retailer, Lexi Home is in Torrance, outside Los Angeles. The company specializes in creating functional kitchen and home goods. The company has spent more than 30 years emphasizing adaptability, ease of use and price. Diversity among its leaders and employees is at the core of its forward-thinking culture. It was one of the first decor and kitchenware retailers to migrate its retail operations online. A wide range of products is available through the website and e-commerce platforms.



LEARN MORE: https://lexihome.com/



ALSO FIND US ONLINE AT:



https://www.facebook.com/LexiHomeUSA



https://www.instagram.com/lexihome_



https://www.tiktok.com/@lexihome_



https://www.pinterest.com/lexihome_



https://lexihomeusa.tumblr.com



Learn More: https://lexihome.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.