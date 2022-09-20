News: UltFone announces new release of its iPhone 14 Compatible Toolkit | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- In September, Apple will release the eagerly anticipated iPhone 14 series. The most recent iPhone uses iOS 16, and as iOS 16 is a new operating system, few applications are designed to work with it. However, UltFone, a newly established international software provider, declared that all of its products are compatible with the iPhone 14 series.



After the announcement, UltFone CEO, Mike Lee, said: "It is exciting to know about the release of the iPhone 14, and we don't want people to hesitate to purchase it. At UltFone, we've always made sure that every product is the ideal match for each customer's requirements. Because we always use the most recent firmware when developing our applications, iPhone 14 compatibility is guaranteed."



UltFone Transfer



Without a backup, move WhatsApp chat, messages, and other data between iOS and Android. Messages from WhatsApp may be transferred across iOS, Android, PC, and Mac devices and then restored. Easily. Without doing a factory reset, you may directly move WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business between iOS and Android. It works perfectly with the iPhone 14.



UltFone iOS data manager



One of the company's best-selling products, UltFone iOS data manager, has assisted many customers in protecting their data. One-click photo import, quick backup and restore, and fluid iOS data management are some of the software's standout features. All users should have the software because of its benefits, and it's great that iPhone 14 owners may utilize it as well.



UltFone iOS Data Recovery



The most effective data recovery tool for iOS users right now is UltFone iOS Data Recovery. With the help of this wonderful software, you can also stop many systems crashes issues on your iOS devices.



UltFone iOS System Repair



Technology-advanced program with strong functions to fix iOS system problems is UltFone iOS System Repair. It enables you to resolve more than 150 iOS system issues, including iPhones stuck in recovery mode, the Apple logo, or the blank screen. It is a highly user-friendly program that produces speedy results. Luckily, it functions with iPhone 14.



UltFone iOS Location Changer



Using UltFone iOS Location Changer, you may quickly and easily change the GPS location on your iOS smartphone. The 1-click location feature allows you to rapidly change the location of your device.



About UltFone:



UltFone is a professional software provider offering fully integrated solutions for iOS system repair, iOS data recovery, Android data recovery, data transfer, etc. The company is trusted by famous websites, including PCWorld, Macworld, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, and many more.



For more information or to take part in the event, visit: https://www.ultfone.com/iphone-ios-release-celebration.html



