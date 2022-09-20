News: 4DDiG Back-to-School Sale for 2022 Offers Up to 75% OFF on Everything | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- A huge back-to-school sale is here! Tenorshare 4DDiG presents the biggest back-to-school sale starting from Sep 7 to Oct 10, 2022, all users can get up to 75 percent off alongside some free gifts including a $100 Amazon Gift Card.



Back-to-School Promotional Offer One-Flip to Win



Just click to flip a card and 100% win a gift. Everyone has one free chance to get the free gift, and the gift include $100 Amazon Gift Card, Tenorshare 4DDiG 1-Month Free License, 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter 1-Month Free License, and Large Discounts. Win a $100 Amazon Gift Card and Get up to 75% OFF Now!



Back-to-School Promotional Offer Two-Get 75% OFF



Besides free gifts, 4DDiG offers you up to 75% OFF discount on the best-selling software: 4DDiG data recovery software and 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter.



Tenorshare 4DDiG Data recovery software is a powerful and versatile data recovery tool that can recover data from over 1000+ different file types, including photos, videos, documents, and so on. If you do lose data due to accidentally deleted, formatted, virus attack, computer crash, etc., now it's time to try the professional data recovery tool with a preferential price.



4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter software is an easy-to-use duplicates removal software that can locate duplicate files, free up disk space and help in file organization.



Back-to-School Promotional Offer Three-Two for One



In the buy-one-get-one-free offer, 4DDiG is giving a bundle pack of Tenorshare 4DDiG and 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter at the price of one. To free up disk space and have a safe and easy way to recover data, upgrade the system with Tenorshare 4DDiG and Duplicate File Deleter, two first-class products. Tenorshare 4DDiG offers advanced decryption and data recovery features, making it the top choice for more than 20 million satisfied users. Duplicate File Deleter is used to remove duplicate files and similar images fast with 100% accuracy. Just choose between windows and Mac and click on buy now to reap the benefits of both software



Tenorshare 4DDiG Back-to-School Sales 2022 is the perfect chance to get hands-on with their world-class products and the opportunity to win excellent yet valuable gifts. So, head over to the 4DDiG Back-to-School Sales and enjoy the offers before they go out!



For more information, visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/back-to-school-sales-2022.html



