News: Death Row Resident Reveals Poignant Childhood Trauma – Compassion Prison Project Interviews author Jarvis Jay Masters | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Compassion Prison Project Founder and Compassion in Action podcast host, Fritzi Horstman, has released a riveting, in-depth interview with San Quentin death row resident and author, Jarvis Jay Masters. Masters, author of "That Bird Has My Wings: The Autobiography of an Innocent Man on Death Row" and "Finding Freedom: Writings From Death Row," is also a well-known Buddhist practitioner and Covid survivor. Oprah Winfrey has recently selected "That Bird Has My Wings" as her latest pick for Oprah's Book Club.



In this compelling conversation, Horstman and Masters discuss, amongst many absorbing topics, evidence of strikingly similar childhood trauma endured by nearly all death row residents. They reflect on the day Masters stepped in to prevent a gay prison resident from being beaten and discuss his youth, where Masters recalls frequent visits to a local college campus, wondering why he couldn't experience life as a real student.



At once heartbreaking, wise and hopeful, Masters never shies away from the diligent questions posed by Horstman. Masters has steadfastly maintained his innocence for the crime in which he was sentenced to death and is currently awaiting a decision on his case by the federal courts. As part of CPP's innovative trauma-informed outreach, Horstman recently had the unique opportunity to work with several other men living on death row as well.



"It was a great privilege to speak with Jarvis Jay Masters. Not only did he overcome a childhood filled with trauma, neglect and violence, he took every possibility to transform himself, revealing the extraordinary person that he truly is today," said Fritzi Horstman - Founder Compassion Prison Project.



"With over 2,400 people living on death row, there are over 2,400 extraordinary human beings we can rehabilitate and support to find ways to make amends to their victims and give back to society. Gandhi said: 'An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind.' If we take another look and realize there are better ways to deal with crime and State-sanctioned murder, we have a chance to see clearly again."



