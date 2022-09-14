News: After, Inc.’s QuickSuite® Receives the TWICE VIP 2022 Award | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- After, Inc. announced today that it received the TWICE VIP Award 2022 for its QuickSuite® post-sale customer experience technology. The TWICE VIP Awards are the only awards voted on exclusively by TWICE's audience of top consumer technology retailers and distributors, celebrating the best features, design, and value that new products are bringing to the market.



QuickSuite® is a modular set of SaaS platforms that work together across the entire post-sale lifecycle and include: QuickReg®, QuickCover®, QuickClaim®, QuickInsight®, and QuickRenew® (to launch in Q4 2022). These platforms give manufacturers, retailers, dealers, and ecommerce sellers the ability to better understand their customers and provide personalized experiences at scale across the entire post-purchase customer journey.



"We are so thrilled to win the TWICE VIP Award this year for our QuickSuite," says Nate Baldwin, After, Inc.'s CEO. "There are a lot of software products that support one stage of the post-sale experience, like registration or product protection or subscription services. The true value of QuickSuite is in its integrated platforms, and ability to drive long-term, meaningful relationships with brands and their customers. Thank you TWICE and your audience for this incredible award."



About TWICE



TWICE (www.twice.com) is a trade publication launched by publisher Richard Ekstract in 1987, currently owned by Future US. Printed 12 times a year, TWICE meets the information needs of retailers, distributors and manufacturing representatives in the consumer electronics and major appliance industries. Business leaders turn to TWICE for perspective and analysis in the ever changing and fast paced environment of consumer technology.



About After, Inc.



After, Inc. (www.afterinc.com) is a pioneer in the post-sale services industry. Since 2005, we have helped some of the world's top brands transform their businesses after the point of sale. In 2021, we launched QuickSuite, a modular set of SaaS technologies to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers build deeper relationships with their customers and increase loyalty and lifetime value. The suite covers the entire post-sale lifecycle, and includes: QuickReg®, QuickCover®, QuickClaim®, QuickInsight®, and QuickRenew®. Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings, a diversified financial services distribution company with a focus on data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.



Learn More: https://afterinc.com/

