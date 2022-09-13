News: UltFone Now Offers an iOS 16 Compatible Toolkit (UPDATE) | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- The public can now download iOS 16's final version, which became available on September 13. Additionally, little software is compatible with the new OS system's use. UltFone, a leading and top provider of software for maintaining and managing iOS systems and data, has upgraded all of its products to be completely compatible with the most recent version of iOS 16.



UltFone CEO, Mike Lee, stated: "To satisfy the demands of additional users, we will continue to upgrade our software as needed and adapt as technology and the industry change. "UltFone will do a thorough and in-depth evaluation of all software every time the iOS operating system is updated or a new iOS version is introduced."



UltFone iOS System Repair



UltFone iOS System Repair is cutting-edge software that has potent functions to fix iOS system issues. You may use it to repair more than 150 iOS system issues. The application is incredibly simple to use and delivers quick and efficient results. Thankfully, it is completely compatible with iOS 16.



UltFone iOS Location Changer



Your iOS device's GPS location may be changed with UltFone iOS Location Changer. With one click, UltFone iOS Location Changer can change GPS place to any location. Work with location-based applications like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Pokemon Go, among others.



UltFone iPhone Backup Unlocker



You may quickly and safely get rid of or recover the lost iPhone backup password with the aid of UltFone iPhone Backup Unlocker. Flexibility The recuperation procedure may be paused at any moment and continued at a later time.



UltFone iOS Data Manager



One of the company's best-selling products, UltFone iOS Data Manager, has assisted many customers in protecting their data. One-click photo import, quick backup and restore, and easy iOS data management are some of the software's highlights. It's great that iOS 16 users can also make use of it.



UltFone iOS Data Recovery



For owners of iPhone, iPad, and iPod devices, UltFone iOS Data Recovery presently has the highest success rate. Additionally, you can prevent your iOS devices from experiencing numerous system crashes or stuck troubles by utilizing this fantastic solution.



About UltFone



A well-known software provider called UltFone provides fully integrated solutions for data transfer, iOS system repair, Android data recovery, and other things. Numerous well-known websites, like PCWorld, Macworld, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, and many more, have faith in the company.



Learn More: https://www.ultfone.com/

