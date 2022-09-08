News: Proteios Technology, Inc. Awarded $1.6 Million NIH SBIR Grant to Commercialize its Multivariate Cell Isolation Technology | CitizenWire

Cell Isolation Kits for the Discovery of More Efficacious Cell Therapies

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Proteios Technology, Inc. is pleased to announce it's received a $1.6 million SBIR Phase II grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to commercialize its multivariate (parallel) cell isolation technology. Grant funds will be used to extend Proteios' cell isolation kits to include up to 20 of the most common cell types currently used in cell therapy development.



Cell biology is complex. And conducting experiments on an isolated population of cells, rather than a heterogeneous mix, is a common approach to reduce experimental complexity. Cell isolation allows cell biologists to confidently attribute observed effects and responses to a particular cell type.



Specifically, Proteios' multivariate cell isolation technology provides high-performance, antibody- and magnetic bead-free isolation of cell types in fewer than 30 minutes. This is a big reduction in time compared to currently available methods, while meeting or exceeding cell yield, purity and viability.



Proprietary Proteios Chimeras will be designed and developed to bind to each of the 20 target cell types with high specificity and selectivity through a combination of robotic biological screening, Machine Learning (ML) and Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulation.



Proteios will also incorporate Proteios Chimeras into its cGMP cell therapy manufacturing device - a bench prototype funded under contract by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The device provides end-to-end manufacturing of cell therapies in a closed and fully-automated system with concise control over the multiple cell types that form the basis of cell therapy formulations. Proteios Chimeras will be a major component of consumables for the cGMP cell therapy manufacturing device.



"It's believed that the effectiveness of cellular therapeutics can be improved by the addition/removal of certain secondary cell types," Bob Snyder, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Proteios Technology, says. "Proteios' cell isolation technology will provide for the parallel enrichment and/or depletion of any cell type as new cell therapy formulations are investigated, reducing the vein-to-vein time and overall manufacturing cost."



Proteios is also preparing for the immediate commercial release of its research-scale recombinant protein purification kits which will provide a viable alternative to His Tag technology, unusable with about 20 percent of proteins of interest.



Initially, Proteios will launch two kits based on a proprietary affinity tag and a silica-based resin for:



1 - high-expressing proteins; and



2 - low-expressing proteins.



About Proteios Technology:



Proteios Technology is a leading provider of products and services dedicated to supporting the discovery of advanced therapeutics and their efficient manufacturing. Its innovative solutions support research at all levels from discovery and translational research to cGMP manufacturing and companion diagnostics. Its technologies enable the multivariate (parallel), tag-free isolation of any biological, including proteins/biopharmaceuticals, cell types, antibodies and viruses. Proteios' research-scale kits enable the discovery of new advanced therapeutics. And the inherent scalability of the technology allows the same methodology to be used in the manufacturing of advanced therapeutics and dramatically reduces the time required for process development.



Proteios is driven by the goal to lower the cost of healthcare and to provide advanced therapeutics to a larger patient population. It's located in the heart of Seattle and adjacent to some of the world's leading cell therapy research institutes - including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle Children's Research Institute and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.



