News: NER Announces Hire of George Schulz as Managing Director, Program Development | CitizenWire

AVON, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- New Energy Risk (NER), a wholly-owned division of Paragon Insurance Group, today announced the hire of George Schulz as Managing Director, Program Development, in the latest confirmation of Paragon's commitment to continuing investment in the green technology space.



Schulz, who previously served as market leader in the Americas for Ariel Re's clean energy team, brings a depth of experience in using insurance to support the financing, customer adoption and achievement of scale of new technologies and the growth of the companies developing, manufacturing, managing, and deploying these technologies.



"We're excited to welcome George to our team," NER Chief Executive Officer Tom Dickson said. "He is well respected across the industry and will play a key part in NER's goal of 'Underwriting a Greener Future.'"



Prior to joining NER, Schulz held several positions on the forefront of technology performance risk products over his 25-year career, including his role as leader of Munich Re's Special Enterprise Risks team.



"I'm looking forward to joining Tom and the NER team at such a critical juncture in the company's growth trajectory," Schulz said.



About New Energy Risk:



New Energy Risk is a pioneer of large-scale, breakthrough technology performance insurance solutions. The company provides complex risk assessment and serves as a bridge between technology innovators, financiers, and insurers. Insurance policies are administered through New Energy Risk affiliate Complex Risk and Insurance Associates, LLC, CA License #0I24307.



About Paragon:



Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, formed in 2014, writes all commercial lines of insurance across more than 20 programs. Paragon's industry-specific and general underwriting facilities offer insureds, retail agents, carriers, reinsurers and service providers unique product, service, capability, and results. Visit: https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/.

Learn More: https://paragoninsgroup.com/new-energy-risk/

