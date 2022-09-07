News: Crypto Lists Interviews Ian Bentley About Play to Earn | CitizenWire

LONDON, U.K. /CitizenWire/ -- Crypto Lists (CryptoLists.com) continue the series of interviews with important profiles in the cryptocurrency space. This time, CEO Ian Bentley discusses a popular play to earn game that is about to launch, and he explains his daily tasks.



After a year with lots of new move to earn games, along with exercise to earn and even sleep to earn games, Crypto Lists make an interview with Ian Bentley that handle one of the most promising games in the play to earn segment.



Ian Bentley is a perfectionist and successful entrepreneur from the Tampa Bay Area in Florida. Before taking the position as CEO for Wagmi Games, he started a digital agency focused on lead generation, leading to a 20 million USD exit.



To make the upcoming play to earn game competitive and affordable, he selected a layer two blockchain to avoid any gas fees for transactions. The strategic play to earn game will be released in this quarter and a beta version is already live. Crypto Lists top list of play to earn games show twelve of the most coins and tokens from the niche.



When Crypto Lists asks what Ian is doing in his role, he first jokes about golf and cigars all day, before saying:



"There are so many moving parts to this project. My job at Wagmi Games it to help steer the ship in the right direction based on my decades of business experience. The team that works on the game is dedicated, incredibly talented and stays in their lane, making my job easier."



Ian Bentley also reveals that he entered the crypto space thanks to how he views the future of NFTs. "The NFT industry is infantile and mostly misunderstood from the hype collections of 2021," says Mr. Bentley.



The play to earn game that he manages see digital asset ownership as part of the evolution from web2 to web3. See the full interview at: https://www.cryptolists.com/interview-with-ian-bentley-from-wagmi-games/.



About Crypto Lists Ltd:



Crypto Lists was founded by two crypto enthusiasts, that have been following the market for 9 years each now. Just before the launch, two investors that the founders know well also joined. By agreeing on a vision with transparent, exciting and informative site - Crypto Lists are together starting the journey with a long-term mission and vision. The team aim to becoming one of the most informative sites for people looking to trade, buy, sell, stake, find new cryptocurrencies or exchanges and those that want to stay in the loop regarding everything related to crypto.



DISCLAIMER:



Historical returns are no guarantee of future returns. All trading in financial instruments involves risk, including currency trading with crypto currencies or CFDs. Financial instruments can both rise and fall in value and it is not certain that you will get back invested capital.



Only invest capital that you are prepared to lose. Crypto currencies are extremely volatile, can involve high risk and is not for everyone, states Crypto Lists Ltd. CFDs are complex instruments that have a high risk of losing money due to leverage. Between 62-89% of all private investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider if you understand how crypto currencies and/or CFD works and if you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.



