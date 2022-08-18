News: RenderX Releases a New Product: Ingrid – Its Second-generation Load Balancing Formatting Server | CitizenWire

Direct replacement of the EnMasse rendering load balancer with full backward compatibility, yet faster, more secure, plus REST API

PALO ALTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- RenderX® (www.renderx.com), the leader in formatting solutions for various content including XML, released a new product - InGrid(tm). InGrid (https://www.renderx.com/tools/ingrid.html) is RenderX's second-generation load balancing formatting server.



InGrid serves as a single access point and controls RenderX rendering engines running on multiple computers in parallel (in a grid). It accepts documents locally or over the network and formats them with high throughput. This architecture allows for scalability and flexibility to suit the most demanding business requirements.



InGrid is a direct replacement of RenderX EnMasse and provides full backward compatibility. InGrid supports all previous interfaces - active folder, network server, SOAP - and adds a REST API. A proxying interface allows starting multiple interfaces simultaneously.



"InGrid is all in Java and is 10%-25% faster with superior capabilities to manage a whole grid of RenderX formatting servers," said Kevin Brown, RenderX's Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "It is vastly superior to all formatting solutions around, capable of formatting millions of documents on a completely scalable grid. Thousands of documents per minute, millions per day."



InGrid (or any other integration kit) is provided free of charge with any RenderX Server purchase that includes extended support.



About RenderX:



RenderX®, the recognized industry leader for software used for standards-based typeset-quality electronic and print output of business content, provides both standalone software products as well as integrated components into larger business solutions. XEP, RenderX's original commercial engine and its flagship product, is the rendering engine of choice for XML/XSLFO to PDF, PostScript, and other paged formats generation.



RenderX's patented technology is used by hundreds of organizations worldwide in the financial, consumer, insurance, government, manufacturing, transportation and pharmaceutical sectors to cost-effectively deliver dynamic documents in high volume to their customers, partners, and employees. RenderX also provides integration support for its software products, as well as provide professional services for custom software development and document design, generation, and management.



RenderX is a registered trademark of RenderX, Inc. XEP, EnMasse, InGrid are trademarks of RenderX, Inc. The names of and reference to other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



