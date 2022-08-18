News: New Update: UltFone iOS 16 Beta Toolkit now out for Download | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Apple Beta Software Program iOS 16 is scheduled for release in the fall of 2022. iOS 15 is the operating system that the newest iPhone uses, although once iOS 16 is released, mainly a few applications will support it. fortunately, UltFone, a newly established international software developer, released new versions of iOS 16 beta toolkit for all iOS software users. The tools include the iOS data manager, iOS location changer, WhatsApp transfer, and iOS system repair.



"It is a thrill to learn about the launching of iOS 16 beta, and we don't want the consumers to think twice before buying it," stated UltFone CEO Mike Lee. "At UltFone, we've always made sure that every product is the ideal match for each individual customer's requirements. Since all of our software were created using the most recent firmware, iOS 16 beta compatibility is guaranteed."



UltFone official website provides in-depth information on all of these tools, including the download procedure, features, a user's guide, and (FAQs), to help the user understand the applications.



UltFone iOS System Repair



UltFone iOS System Repair is powerful software that functions to fix iOS system problems. It enables you to resolve more than 150 iOS system issues. Additionally, iOS 16 beta is compatible with it. You don't need technical knowledge to operate this tool because it is a very user-friendly piece of software that produces results quickly and efficiently.



UltFone iOS Data Manager



One of the company's best-selling products, UltFone iOS data manager has assisted many customers in protecting their data. One-click photo import, quick backup and restore, and flexible iOS data management are some of the software's standout features and it's excellent that iOS 16 beta users can use it.



UltFone iOS Location Changer



You may quickly and simply change the GPS position on your iOS smartphone using UltFone iOS Location Changer. You may quickly alter your device's location by using the 1-click location function.



UltFone Transfer



You may transfer WhatsApp data directly between iPhones, Android devices, and other platforms using UltFone WhatsApp Transfer. One-click WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business Transfer, Backup & Restore. The app is completely compatible with the most recent iOS 16 beta version.



UltFone iOS Data Recovery



UltFone iOS Data Recovery is presently the most successful data recovery tool for iOS users. You can also prevent different system crashes or system stuck difficulties on your iOS devices by using this fantastic software.



About UltFone



UltFone is a famous software company that offers completely integrated solutions for data transfer, iOS system repair, Android data recovery, and more. Popular websites like PCWorld, Macworld, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, and many more have confidence in the business.



