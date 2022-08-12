News: SwifDoo PDF Launches Its Latest Version in German and French | CitizenWire

SwifDoo PDF has updated two new language packages and several new capabilities in its latest version

CHENGDU, China /CitizenWire/ -- SwifDoo PDF, a software system featuring an assortment of capabilities to manage and process PDFs, launched German and French versions. This desktop PDF editor and converter provides better services to meet the needs of people in German- and French-speaking countries.



Along with the latest SwifDoo PDF program, users can also use the knowledge base for both languages, which is a collection of articles and instructions describing the operation of the specific functions. The knowledge base aims to support the user at every stage of dealing with PDF files.



What's New in SwifDoo PDF:



SwifDoo PDF introduced a range of updates with faster processing speed and better performance to improve users' work efficiency.



In the version 2.0.1.1 that has just been released, SwifDoo PDF users have received many improvements and new, useful tools, the most important of which is the ability to run and manage complex projects in the form of PDF format. The use of Quick Translation and Read Aloud features means visual and thus transparent viewing and description of the tasks performed through the available options.



Additionally, the interface of the latest SwifDoo PDF has been modified to be more intuitive, thus making it easier for users to navigate the panel. The use of an online converter tool is completely free and available in web browser across all platforms.



To briefly introduce what's new and improved with this time update:



1. Supporting German and French Languages



2. A Simplified User Interface



3. Quicker Access to Commonly Used Features



4. Quick Translation



5. Read Aloud



6. The Quick Access Create Button



"It will strengthen our competence to offer our users greater productivity through the adoption of the multilingual versions. SwifDoo has invested in digital solutions for professionals in the software industry. This update expands our software offering and is the next logical step towards our vision of being the leading PDF solution provider for our users," explains Edwin Zhang, general manager of SwifDoo Software.



SwifDoo PDF works on Windows 11/10/8/7/XP. To take advantage of the new features of the 2.0.1.1 version of SwifDoo PDF, existing users must update it. Otherwise, new users interested in purchasing and implementing the SwifDoo PDF Pro are invited to join the exclusive Summer Sale.



In accordance with the terms of the warranty for all users with a current warranty, the new version of the SwifDoo PDF are available on the official website at https://www.swifdoo.com/download.



Major Features of SwifDoo PDF 2.0.1.1:



* Customize your own reading style to enjoy the best reading experience with a variety of PDF viewing tools.



* Use annotating features to underline, highlight, and strikethrough text, insert carets, comment on a specific part of a file by sticky notes, and show the file status by adding stamps.



* Make editing a PDF file as effortlessly as editing a Word document and updating the file content by inserting images, adding links, resizing the PDF elements.



* Efficiently convert PDF to Word, Excel, PPT, image, CAD, TXT and vice versa by a powerful PDF converter.



Details of the available functionalities and changes are available in the release notes - https://www.swifdoo.com/release-notes.



About SwifDoo:



SwifDoo Software is a supplier of technologically leading software and services for PDF industry. SwifDoo PDF is a reliable software for PDF management and is designed to deal with day-to-day businesses in this regard. The group was established back in 2017. The strategy of the SwifDoo PDF is based on a culture oriented towards efficiency and caring for employees and users. The goal is to enhance users experience and provide them with quality software and services.



The official websites:



https://www.swifdoo.com/



https://www.swifdoo.com/de



Learn More: https://www.swifdoo.com/

