News: Hit Psychology Book Gets Updated Edition | CitizenWire

BOSTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- "Calm & Sense: A Woman's Guide to Living Anxiety Free," the hit novel by psychologist Wendy Leeds (Calm Day Publishing, ISBN 978-0999901526), has an updated edition out with new updated studies and information. In honor of the new edition, there will be a limited time sale on the ebook version of the book across platforms.



Calm and sense uses a unique women-centric approach to anxiety. The book focuses on the needs of women. Combining up to date data from anxiety studies, personal stories, and practical tips, author Wendy Leeds offers something special in the space.



Leeds is a practicing psychotherapist with both a professional and a personal interest in finding ways to heal anxiety without medication. She has dealt with anxiety all her life and knows what it's like to live with the kind of worry and fear that make the smallest things in life difficult.



In 1995, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent several surgeries and six months of chemotherapy. It was at that low point, that she began a life-long journey to create a calm, centered joyful life, for herself and others. She began by reading everything she could get her hands on about anxiety. Then in 2006 she went back to school to earn two graduate degrees in psychology.



Ashley L Peterson of Mental Health at Home said, "['Calm & Sense'] doesn't feel like a therapist trying to educate you; rather, it has the feel of another regular person having a conversation with you, who just happens to have the knowledge and experience of a therapist. With the wide range of ideas offered in the book, I think any reader is likely to find things that work for them."



"For those who endure chronic anxiety, even seemingly innocuous daily tribulations can take on giant, scary, insurmountable portions," said Roberta Rosenthal Hawkins, MFA, PhD. "'Calm & Sense' is a loving, gentle, often witty, and infinitely helpful path through one's jungle of fears. As one might hope of any jungle guide, the author's compass is sure, her survival kit is well-stocked, and her cheerful, can-do spirit is reassuring and encouraging the whole way."



"Calm and Sense" is nationally distributed by Cardinal Publishing Group. It is published by Calm Day Publishing, and available for sale on Amazon, Barnes and Noble.com, and where books are sold.



Learn more about the author at: https://www.wendyleeds.com/



Find the book on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0999901524



