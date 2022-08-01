News: EPIC Welcomes Jay Yarid – Adds to EPIC’s Employee Benefits Practice | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Jay Yarid has joined the firm as Principal within its Employee Benefits Practice.



In his new position with EPIC, Yarid will focus on business development and client management by providing employee benefits consulting and strategy, including plan design and implementation, cost analysis and helping clients fulfill long-term goals for their employees and businesses. He will be based in Dallas.



Yarid is a seasoned producer with consultant and carrier experience that includes working with Aetna, a CVS Health Company, as vice president of national accounts. Prior to this role, he served as a principal within Mercer's North America Growth Practice. Yarid has worked with clients ranging from Fortune 500 to middle market companies across a wide range of industries. His background includes expertise in health and welfare products with a focus on medical, pharmacy, international, and behavioral health in addition to other benefit solutions.



"We are thrilled to have Jay join our Texas Employee Benefits Team," commented Nancy Webster, Executive Managing Principal, Texas Employee Benefits Practice Leader. "He brings enthusiasm and energy into every opportunity while delivering strategic health and welfare solutions to his clients."



"Continuing our expansion in Texas, across the West Region and throughout all of EPIC is exciting and we are pleased to have someone with Jay's talents and expertise join our team," said JoBeth Wells, President, Texas Territory.



Yarid earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University, and a ThM and PhD from Dallas Theological Seminary. He currently serves on the board for the Texas Business Hall of Fame, and the Associate Board for the SMU Cox School of Business. He formerly served on the DallasHR Board, the second largest Society for Human Resource Management chapter in the U.S.



Jay Yarid



jay.yarid@epicbrokers.com



Phone: 214.395.3544



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,800 team members operating from more than eighty offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.



Learn more about EPIC at: https://www.epicbrokers.com/ .



Media Contact:



Betsy Van Alstyne | Betsy.vanalstyne@epicbrokers.com



Learn More: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

