News: Californian Traveled to Poland to Interview Ukrainian Soldiers and Refugees and Animated their Stories | CitizenWire

SAN JOSE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Kipp Berdiansky, a 57-year-old engineer from Silicon Valley, traveled to Poland in May to interview Ukrainian soldiers and refugees. He subsequently had Ukrainian illustrators, animators and voice-over freelancers animate the story for a new YouTube channel called "Heroes of War."



The purpose of this YouTube Channel is to highlight the Ukrainian War from the point of view of regular civilians and soldiers.



Russian cruelty and Ukrainian lives disrupted are the general themes of these stories.



"I cried every day. I would look into the eyes of the refugees, they would tell their stories and cry, and then I would cry. It was draining," says Berdiansky.



The YouTube channel was just created 7/15/2022 and two new videos are planned to be released every week.



View the channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Wy6sE5NlEJkNdsPMaKHhQ



All stories have a blend of live interview video interspersed with animation. The narration of the interview is consistent throughout the entire video.



If an interview with Kipp Berdiansky (and the Ukrainian content providers, or interviewed subjects) is of interest, please contact him directly.



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Kipp Berdiansky

Heroesofwar22 @ gmail.com



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): "Ukrainian Marine Firefight in Mariupol" -- https://youtu.be/w6-kq7Gvte8



Learn More: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Wy6sE5NlEJkNdsPMaKHhQ

